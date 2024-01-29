Evening Reading - January 29, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

You know what time it is! Sudoku time.

Halo Hunter% speedruns

Have you ever heard of this speedrun category before?

Your favorite amphibian is back in SimCity 3000

I love these sorts of restrictions on games.

LegalEagle checks out bad legal advice

Turns out that Reddit might not be the best place to seek legal advice.

Mark Lewis has some thoughts on his vegan diet

Would you ever try reducing your meat intake or eliminating it altogether?

Here are some hot medical takes

Now we get to hear what the doctors really think!

You like numbers, right?

Numberphile is the channel that just keeps on giving.

Dunkey is playing Palworld

This can only lead to good things.

Let's learn how to do a handstand

These things require a lot of coordination.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Here's a photo of my little Wednesday to brighten your night. While you're admiring her, check out Bubbletron!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.