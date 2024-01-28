New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Weekend Discussion - January 28, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Settle in. This is a big one.

The hardest Halo level

For me, I think it's some sort of tie between Truth and Reconciliation, Cairo Station, and Gravemind on LASO difficulty.

Speaking of LASO

Let's revisit Cr1tikal's Halo 2 challenge. This was a doozy.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

TJ shows us his skills

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

That boy is good at fighting games.

Did you see yesterday's weather report?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I would like some snow, please.

Bill's struggling to stay on task

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Those DayZ guides aren't going to write themselves.

8mikey is making companies!

8mikey on Cortex

Have you tried Bubbletron yet?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Here's a photo of my boy to brighten your night.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola