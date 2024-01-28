Weekend Discussion - January 28, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Settle in. This is a big one.
The hardest Halo level
For me, I think it's some sort of tie between Truth and Reconciliation, Cairo Station, and Gravemind on LASO difficulty.
Speaking of LASO
Let's revisit Cr1tikal's Halo 2 challenge. This was a doozy.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
TJ shows us his skills
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
That boy is good at fighting games.
Did you see yesterday's weather report?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I would like some snow, please.
Bill's struggling to stay on task
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Those DayZ guides aren't going to write themselves.
8mikey is making companies!
8mikey on Cortex
Have you tried Bubbletron yet?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
