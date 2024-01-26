Evening Reading - January 26, 2024

Hello again, Shacknews. After a draining week, it's time to end with a little levity. Let's dive into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Let's do this one more time. Here's the story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake leading up to next month's Rebirth.

For those who missed the premiere on Inside the NBA last night, here's the live action ad for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It doesn't do a lot to tell you what kind of game it is, which is kind of par for the course when it comes to the marketing for this title.

Warframe outlines its first big update of the year, coming in March.

Hear the Red Dragon roar as it takes over during Lunar New Year. Check out the latest blog post covering all the details of this month's update: https://t.co/rQhFD705RG pic.twitter.com/sTujFjQFV5 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) January 26, 2024

And the Lunar New Year update is coming to Forza Horizon 5.

Choosing a Starter

Stephen A.'s picked himself a winner, even if he can't necessarily pronounce its name.

Mega Busting

OMG DONT BOTHER ME FOR A WHILE. S/O @PhantomArcades !! pic.twitter.com/YY2h7Pw1KL — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 26, 2024

Mega Ran rolling up to the next tournament in style.

Don't gotta ask twice

Hey @Glenn_Jones_ I know you deny deck based match making, but what about username based match making?



If the answer to that is also no, how do you explain this? pic.twitter.com/lb3M5BNzTM — Jeff Hoogland (@JeffHoogland) January 26, 2024

Everyone getting their chores done on this Friday?

Nothing but the Hotfix

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 is in the books. With that event behind us, it's time for the Hotfix to resume its regular schedule.

Shortly before the start of AGDQ 2024, GDQ got around to spotlighting this awesome Kingdom Hearts 2 Randomizer run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai touches on the topic of sound effects and the feedback process.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

"Did you ever practice defense?" - Shaq



"Yeah." - Chuck



"I ain't ever practice no damn defense." - Shaq pic.twitter.com/A4pJr0A2Og — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2024

This explains so much about Shaq's playing career.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Well, holy crap.

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE and TKO Group https://t.co/k0TwLswmyi — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) January 27, 2024

And don't come back!

Tonight in video game music

Oh, this mix from B-laze is awesome. Check out this contribution to OC ReMix and return to the days of Super Mario World.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Readings for January!