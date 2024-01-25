Evening Reading - January 25, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This is a whiplash of a video game announcement

【Global Launch Notice】

We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024.



However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and… pic.twitter.com/0LYQ6YnD61 — Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! (@lovelive_SIF_GL) January 25, 2024

I guess announcing and canceling a game in the same post is another way for a video game company to cut costs. Woof.

Lamar Jackson is insanely talented

Never forget when Lamar Jackson did this in a high school game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TJHgl7aMM — Football (@fballtweeter) September 5, 2019

Lamar Jackson has been great for many years.

Time travel? To save Lamar Jackson? In this economy?

I hate the Ravens, but Lamar Jackson is really something else.

Is this a real sport?

This sport is called teqball pic.twitter.com/32MZ4y4Nnm — All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) January 23, 2024

I can't tell what is AI and what is real anymore.

Anatomy of a Blink-182 song

yo this is actually a banger pic.twitter.com/mNZmY26BYx — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 22, 2024

Pretty much nailed it.

Tesla Cybertruck is a bad idea

Lol. Lmao. The Cybertruck release will be studied in textbooks pic.twitter.com/POe8ny5eEU — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 18, 2024

A product definitely designed in California.

BREAKING: Cathie Wood buys the $TSLA dip$ARKK purchased 177,870 shares of Tesla today after the stocks worst one-day decline since 2020. 💸 pic.twitter.com/YFxJ36XLpT — TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) January 26, 2024

How one could read the quarterly report, listen to that conference call, see that stock chart, and conclude that buying here is a smart move is beyond me. But go off, Cath.

$TSLA downtrend is real. Stock is in a bear market. pic.twitter.com/sxqFVhLfO9 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 25, 2024

Tesla shares are in an obvious downtrend that began nearly three years ago.

It's a me! Michael!

been crying at this pic.twitter.com/UG752rLg3k — napster user (@paranoia8k) January 18, 2024

Mario games are certainly better with moonwalking.

Wild Kingdom

Tornado survivor finds her missing dog buried alive in rubble during a TV interview pic.twitter.com/KMeQ3i4FQ5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 18, 2024

Good dog.

This dog is dressed up as a wind up elephant pic.twitter.com/CnFQZUfluE — Animal memes online (@catshouldnt) January 20, 2024

Elephant dog.

Pillow dog.

She built a snow maze for the dogs. The dogs are happy. pic.twitter.com/y2g8mJB5dB — ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) January 20, 2024

Maze dogs.

“I’m a happy, happy dog” 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RH19ioOIg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 22, 2024

Happy dog.

Had to literally open invisible door for him. pic.twitter.com/326SIV2Pjy — Noble Ron (@perry_ron) January 22, 2024

Silly dog.

More random Internet videos

Falling through a rain cloud



📹 ericfinat

pic.twitter.com/N8r6nVeMfE — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 23, 2024

Skydiving through a rain cloud seems cool.

Surprise!

Russell Westbrook began his postgame interview yesterday by congratulating Rahshaun Haylock on his promotion to sideline reporter 🙌



Good guy Russ 💯pic.twitter.com/oG6suwfndN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

I like Russ.

Never give up.

I can’t get over the way Patrick Roy pronounces “analytics”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7vTCpJvR8r — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 22, 2024

That is a funny way to pronounce analytics.

Just when you least expect it... OHIO!

On this day, The Great Blizzard of 1978 smacked Cleveland with drifts of snow over 20 feet high & left thousands without power!



Unfortunately, the storm would claim the lives of 51 individuals.



Here is a Thread of that snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/C7fFWyVPqH — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) January 25, 2024

20 feet snow drifts in Cleveland? Woof.

A map of who America is rooting for in the AFC Championship: pic.twitter.com/HKVmmYv2MR — 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙨 (@CowboysDubs) January 22, 2024

Imagine hating the Ravens so much, that you are rooting for the Chiefs. Me? I am cheering for the refs.

That Universal Windows Direct song slaps.

Free in the CLE. pic.twitter.com/LLh2ZjGE9t — Alex Farmer (@alexfarmerphoto) January 12, 2024

Art in Northeast Ohio.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Looking like Silent Hill in Canton today.

