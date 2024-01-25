New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 25, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This is a whiplash of a video game announcement

I guess announcing and canceling a game in the same post is another way for a video game company to cut costs. Woof.

Lamar Jackson is insanely talented

Lamar Jackson has been great for many years.

Time travel? To save Lamar Jackson? In this economy?

I hate the Ravens, but Lamar Jackson is really something else.

Is this a real sport?

I can't tell what is AI and what is real anymore.

Anatomy of a Blink-182 song

Pretty much nailed it.

Tesla Cybertruck is a bad idea

A product definitely designed in California.

How one could read the quarterly report, listen to that conference call, see that stock chart, and conclude that buying here is a smart move is beyond me. But go off, Cath.

Tesla shares are in an obvious downtrend that began nearly three years ago.

It's a me! Michael!

Mario games are certainly better with moonwalking.

Wild Kingdom

Good dog.

Elephant dog.

Pillow dog.

Maze dogs.

Happy dog.

Silly dog.

More random Internet videos

Skydiving through a rain cloud seems cool.

Surprise!

I like Russ.

Never give up.

That is a funny way to pronounce analytics.

Just when you least expect it... OHIO!

20 feet snow drifts in Cleveland? Woof.

Imagine hating the Ravens so much, that you are rooting for the Chiefs. Me? I am cheering for the refs.

That Universal Windows Direct song slaps.

Art in Northeast Ohio.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Looking like Silent Hill in Canton today.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 25, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

8mikey on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Hello, Meet Lola