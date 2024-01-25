Evening Reading - January 25, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Pokemon Company issues statement regarding Palworld
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth review: The Dragon Has Earned His Rest
- Tekken 8 review: Delightfully devilish, Kazuya
- Fortnite is returning to iOS in EU markets in 2024 under DMA rules
- Koji Kondo to be inducted into AIAS Hall of Fame at D.I.C.E. Awards 2024
- Wrestlequest developer Mega Cat Studios is making a Five Nights at Freddy's game
- Microsoft reportedly lays off 1,900 employees from gaming division [UPDATED]
- F-Zero 99 adds private lobbies and secret tracks in latest update
- Elon Musk says Tesla Dojo AI supercomputer is a long shot worth taking
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron! pic.twitter.com/qUKCRovYCw— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 1, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This is a whiplash of a video game announcement
【Global Launch Notice】— Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! (@lovelive_SIF_GL) January 25, 2024
We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024.
However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and… pic.twitter.com/0LYQ6YnD61
I guess announcing and canceling a game in the same post is another way for a video game company to cut costs. Woof.
Lamar Jackson is insanely talented
Never forget when Lamar Jackson did this in a high school game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TJHgl7aMM— Football (@fballtweeter) September 5, 2019
Lamar Jackson has been great for many years.
Wait a minute… pic.twitter.com/h4PTO1zfNt— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 25, 2024
Time travel? To save Lamar Jackson? In this economy?
Lamar the leader. #NFLPlayoffs @lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/My13hS3PSI— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
I hate the Ravens, but Lamar Jackson is really something else.
Is this a real sport?
This sport is called teqball pic.twitter.com/32MZ4y4Nnm— All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) January 23, 2024
I can't tell what is AI and what is real anymore.
Anatomy of a Blink-182 song
yo this is actually a banger pic.twitter.com/mNZmY26BYx— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 22, 2024
Pretty much nailed it.
Tesla Cybertruck is a bad idea
Lol. Lmao. The Cybertruck release will be studied in textbooks pic.twitter.com/POe8ny5eEU— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 18, 2024
A product definitely designed in California.
BREAKING: Cathie Wood buys the $TSLA dip$ARKK purchased 177,870 shares of Tesla today after the stocks worst one-day decline since 2020. 💸 pic.twitter.com/YFxJ36XLpT— TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) January 26, 2024
How one could read the quarterly report, listen to that conference call, see that stock chart, and conclude that buying here is a smart move is beyond me. But go off, Cath.
$TSLA downtrend is real. Stock is in a bear market. pic.twitter.com/sxqFVhLfO9— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 25, 2024
Tesla shares are in an obvious downtrend that began nearly three years ago.
It's a me! Michael!
been crying at this pic.twitter.com/UG752rLg3k— napster user (@paranoia8k) January 18, 2024
Mario games are certainly better with moonwalking.
Wild Kingdom
Tornado survivor finds her missing dog buried alive in rubble during a TV interview pic.twitter.com/KMeQ3i4FQ5— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 18, 2024
Good dog.
This dog is dressed up as a wind up elephant pic.twitter.com/CnFQZUfluE— Animal memes online (@catshouldnt) January 20, 2024
Elephant dog.
That's my spot..🐕🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/fltLMALVp8— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 21, 2024
Pillow dog.
She built a snow maze for the dogs. The dogs are happy. pic.twitter.com/y2g8mJB5dB— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) January 20, 2024
Maze dogs.
“I’m a happy, happy dog” 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RH19ioOIg— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 22, 2024
Happy dog.
Had to literally open invisible door for him. pic.twitter.com/326SIV2Pjy— Noble Ron (@perry_ron) January 22, 2024
Silly dog.
More random Internet videos
Falling through a rain cloud— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 23, 2024
📹 ericfinat
pic.twitter.com/N8r6nVeMfE
Skydiving through a rain cloud seems cool.
Surprise!
Russell Westbrook began his postgame interview yesterday by congratulating Rahshaun Haylock on his promotion to sideline reporter 🙌— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024
Good guy Russ 💯pic.twitter.com/oG6suwfndN
I like Russ.
Never give up.
I can’t get over the way Patrick Roy pronounces “analytics”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7vTCpJvR8r— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 22, 2024
That is a funny way to pronounce analytics.
Just when you least expect it... OHIO!
On this day, The Great Blizzard of 1978 smacked Cleveland with drifts of snow over 20 feet high & left thousands without power!— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) January 25, 2024
Unfortunately, the storm would claim the lives of 51 individuals.
Here is a Thread of that snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/C7fFWyVPqH
20 feet snow drifts in Cleveland? Woof.
A map of who America is rooting for in the AFC Championship: pic.twitter.com/HKVmmYv2MR— 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙨 (@CowboysDubs) January 22, 2024
Imagine hating the Ravens so much, that you are rooting for the Chiefs. Me? I am cheering for the refs.
That Universal Windows Direct song slaps.
Free in the CLE. pic.twitter.com/LLh2ZjGE9t— Alex Farmer (@alexfarmerphoto) January 12, 2024
Art in Northeast Ohio.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Looking like Silent Hill in Canton today.
