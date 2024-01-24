Evening Reading - January 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A Tekken family?

Her parents named all their kids after tekken characters pic.twitter.com/9Ewr5G901W — racemus (@racemus99) January 24, 2024

This is dope, I hope her parents are psyched for Tekken 8 this weekend.

Netflix's business brilliance

Netflix being $14.3bn in debt and then spending another $5bn on wrestling content is the exact sort of business decision I would make if I were in charge of a major streaming service. If you’re $14bn in debt, you may as well be $19bn in debt AND have Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton — Joe Baiamonte (@JoeBaia) January 24, 2024

I mean, who doesn't love a good 619 or RKO?

Finding out your tier

It's okay, you're someone's main.

Kung Fu Peach uses the ultimate move

Skidoosh!

Comedian vs LicroiceTown guy

Comedian destroys guy from LicoriceTown pic.twitter.com/QH4ANdeVQP — Harris Alterman (@harrisalterman) January 24, 2024

LicoriceTown seems like a wild place!

You should play Cassette Beasts

Reasons that we think CASSETTE BEASTS is neat:

• You transform into monsters to battle ✅

• You can FUSE monster forms together mid-battle ✅

• THE VOCALS KICK IN WHEN YOU FUSE ✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/QNQqBysllN — CASSETTE BEASTS 📼 OUT NOW ON PC & CONSOLES (@ByttenStudio) January 23, 2024

Random reminder for no particular reason.

Fascinating deep dives from DYKG

I'm a sucker for this stuff. Love this channel.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Me after Bubbletron values my AI Chatbot Neural Network Awards Show at $72.3 billion

Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.