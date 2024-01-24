Evening Reading - January 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Resolution Games & Wizards of the Coast to collab on VR D&D game
- Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC gets late February release date
- Palworld roadmap includes PvP, raid bosses & crossplay
- Tekken 8 update makes fix to concerning colorblind accessibility patterns
- The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes
- Payday 3 studio assembles 'strike team of veteran developers' to rescue the game
- Production of Tesla (TSLA) mass market EV codenamed 'Redwood' rumored to start in 2025
- U.S. Postal Service details first electric charging stations & delivery vehicles
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings results miss EPS & revenue expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A Tekken family?
Her parents named all their kids after tekken characters pic.twitter.com/9Ewr5G901W— racemus (@racemus99) January 24, 2024
This is dope, I hope her parents are psyched for Tekken 8 this weekend.
Netflix's business brilliance
Netflix being $14.3bn in debt and then spending another $5bn on wrestling content is the exact sort of business decision I would make if I were in charge of a major streaming service. If you’re $14bn in debt, you may as well be $19bn in debt AND have Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton— Joe Baiamonte (@JoeBaia) January 24, 2024
I mean, who doesn't love a good 619 or RKO?
Finding out your tier
Loaded up! pic.twitter.com/4mmpyXLM2X— shuckle (@ssshuckle) January 24, 2024
It's okay, you're someone's main.
Kung Fu Peach uses the ultimate move
‘You’re BLUFFING!! Daisy didn’t teach you that!’ pic.twitter.com/w7bLGiScyh— Mayo 🌟 (@funnyhoohooman) January 24, 2024
Skidoosh!
Comedian vs LicroiceTown guy
Comedian destroys guy from LicoriceTown pic.twitter.com/QH4ANdeVQP— Harris Alterman (@harrisalterman) January 24, 2024
LicoriceTown seems like a wild place!
You should play Cassette Beasts
Reasons that we think CASSETTE BEASTS is neat:— CASSETTE BEASTS 📼 OUT NOW ON PC & CONSOLES (@ByttenStudio) January 23, 2024
• You transform into monsters to battle ✅
• You can FUSE monster forms together mid-battle ✅
• THE VOCALS KICK IN WHEN YOU FUSE ✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/QNQqBysllN
Random reminder for no particular reason.
Fascinating deep dives from DYKG
I'm a sucker for this stuff. Love this channel.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 24, 2024