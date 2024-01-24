New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 24, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A Tekken family?

This is dope, I hope her parents are psyched for Tekken 8 this weekend.

Netflix's business brilliance

I mean, who doesn't love a good 619 or RKO?

Finding out your tier

It's okay, you're someone's main.

Kung Fu Peach uses the ultimate move

Skidoosh!

Comedian vs LicroiceTown guy

LicoriceTown seems like a wild place!

You should play Cassette Beasts

Random reminder for no particular reason.

Fascinating deep dives from DYKG

I'm a sucker for this stuff. Love this channel.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Me after Bubbletron values my AI Chatbot Neural Network Awards Show at $72.3 billion
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

