Evening Reading - January 23, 2024

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers! We’re rocking and rolling into the midweek and it’s moving quite nicely. Good reviews dropped today, we’re kicking off the financial reporting season, and plenty of other great content is on the way from all of our team. However, it’s about time to shut this fine day of posting down, and we’ve got a lovely Evening Reading to go with the curtain call. Enjoy!

Kirby powers up with DONUT!

A powerful power-up

Moar Penny’s Big Breakaway Posting

Esteemed members of Macaroon, I implore you to be prepared for another dose of musical mischief. 🔨🎶 #PennysBigBreakaway



Listen to the full track and other released tracks here: https://t.co/J1mZyfpZjJ



Composers: @TeeLopes @CFWhitehead pic.twitter.com/CJP9jMiCU7 — Evening Star (@EveningStarStdo) January 22, 2024

Love, love, loving the soundtrack we’ve heard for this game so far.

Mr. Rat didn’t like your bop

I would hate for a rat to basically tell my creative work stank.

Sleepy BB

Don’t bug them. They’ve had a long journey.

Netflix users getting a RAW deal?

…if my Netflix price go up again cause of WWE 😂 pic.twitter.com/X22WWiyjYo — Joshua Gresham • “Gresh” (@ItsGresh) January 23, 2024

I ain’t even watching WWE. Netflix better not make us pay for this deal.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Secrets!

Pro tip: Sometimes in life, it’s best not to push it. #SuperMarioBrosWonder pic.twitter.com/Ud12kIqMMs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 22, 2024

This game is so good. Have you completed it entirely yet?

