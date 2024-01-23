New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 23, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers! We’re rocking and rolling into the midweek and it’s moving quite nicely. Good reviews dropped today, we’re kicking off the financial reporting season, and plenty of other great content is on the way from all of our team. However, it’s about time to shut this fine day of posting down, and we’ve got a lovely Evening Reading to go with the curtain call. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Kirby powers up with DONUT!

A powerful power-up

Moar Penny’s Big Breakaway Posting

Love, love, loving the soundtrack we’ve heard for this game so far.

Mr. Rat didn’t like your bop

I would hate for a rat to basically tell my creative work stank.

Sleepy BB

Don’t bug them. They’ve had a long journey.

Netflix users getting a RAW deal?

I ain’t even watching WWE. Netflix better not make us pay for this deal.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Secrets!

This game is so good. Have you completed it entirely yet?

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this January 23. We hope you’ve enjoyed our reporting today, but don’t forget you can show it through Shacknews Mercury and support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our latest free game in which you can assemble billion dollar ideas from a range of prompts that rotates every day. Can you find the highest valuation?

Bubbletron's $642,936,000,000 valuation of THC-Infused Trading Card Games For Moms.
What's your billion dollar idea? Can you do better than THC-Infused Trading Card Games For Moms?

Thank you for stopping by. Have a great night. Catching up on your gaming backlog? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola