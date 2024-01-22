Evening Reading - January 22, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time of your evening!

Prepare for the worst Halo speedrun

This Halo: Combat Evolved run sure is embarrassing. I guarantee you'll cringe.

Ambiguous checks out The Sims 1

I love all these old, late 90s to early 2000s video games.

GMTK on Mario's difficulty

What a great franchise.

Check out this extended Avowed gameplay

Obsidian sure does make some neat games.

Halo: Reach developer commentary

It's wild to think of the Bungie from yesteryear.

Dunkey's best of 2023

The man himself looks back at 2023.

Bomberman 64 was so damn good

I love this title. I know a lot of the original fans didn't enjoy it as much because they couldn't handle it being a 3D game. Sad trombone sound.

Hoffmann discusses coffee pods

Ever wonder about these?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

