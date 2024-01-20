Weekend Discussion - January 20, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Getting ready for the next battle

Red Bull Gaming prepares everyone for Tekken 8 by checking out the new characters.

Crisi-tunity!

WB prepares for the tall task of adapting one of the greatest comic book events ever made.

Moon Girl Beyond

Disney Channel is gearing up for Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur by gradually uploading full episodes of the first season. The most recent upload sees the introduction of The Beyonder, voiced by show creator and incomparable superstar Laurence Fishburne.

Clone Saga

The Clone High revival continues!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Ariana Grande!

