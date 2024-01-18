Max team size - The Finals Learn how many players you can have in your squad and how many other teams and players are in a match in The Finals.

The Finals is a high-octane and explosive arena shooter that lets teams dive into a match and fight for victory. While you can play solo, it’s always more fun when you get friends into your team. This is why knowing the max team size can come in handy, as you prepare to gather your ultimate FPS squad.

The Finals has a max team size of three players. This means you and two other friends can squad-up and dive into games together. This three-player limit seems to be a common trend with online games, with the likes of Hunt: Showdown and Destiny 2 being two other major titles that keep the party size small. Take a look at our guide on how to invite friends so you can get into the action.

How many players in a match

As for how many players there are in a match of The Finals, that depends entirely on what game mode you are playing. There can be as few as nine players in a match in the Quick Cash game (three teams) and as many as 12 players in Bank It (four teams).

When you unlock Tournament mode, you will note that there are 16 teams fighting to reach the finals. This isn’t 16 teams in one match – it’s still four teams but this time across two matches. These two matches happen at the same time with the two lowest-scoring teams being eliminated from the tournament and the remaining eight teams moving to the next match. This continues until it’s just two teams fighting for victory.

It is possible to have fewer than nine players in a match, but this only occurs if players leave the game. For the most part, you will always have at least six other players to compete against.

Now that you know the max team size in The Finals, you can think about which of your two mates you want to take with you into the game.