Weekend Discussion - January 21, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another Sunday, another sudoku puzzle. I love winding down on a Sunday evening by watching someone like Simon, who is amazing at puzzles, solve tricky sudokus.

Hoffmann explains decaf

Are you a fan of decaffeinated coffee?

Bungie devs commentary on Halo 2

I love listening to these guys talk about Halo 2. 2004 truly was the golden year of video games.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Creating a business is tough

SerfaSam on Cortex

Let Bubbletron give you a realistic valuation of your idea.

Godzilla is not impressed

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Jump up and down on those buildings!

The man has put in the hard yards with Apple

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It's wild that he's blacklisted. C'mon, Apple.

Yes.

duke nuked on Cortex

Let this motivate you.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Can you get the highest valuation in Bubbletron?

Sam's ginger cat Rad cleaning his toes

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola