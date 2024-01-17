How to unlock Tournaments & Ranked Tournaments - The Finals Reaching certain milestones in The Finals will unlock Tournaments and Ranked Tournaments.

Tournaments and Ranked Tournaments are the competitive modes in The Finals. These two modes are locked until players reach a certain milestone with their matches, with Tournaments unlocking first followed by the Rank version. The unlock system has two benefits: it ensures players fully understand how the game works and prevents cheaters from easily entering ranked play. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking Tournaments, the League ranks and rewards, and Fame Points.

How to unlock Tournament mode

25 matches unlocks the first type of Tournaments and 60 matches unlocks Ranked Tournaments.

Source: Shacknews

Tournament mode is unlocked when you finish 25 matches in The Finals. This gives you enough opportunity to learn how to play the Quick Cash and Bank It modes, which should allow you to know what’s going on when you enter a tournament.

Ranked Tournaments are unlocked when you complete 60 matches. As the name suggests, this is the rank version of the Tournament mode, meaning any progress you make here will directly impact your overall standing in the Leagues. Each season, players will be able to earn various rewards based on the rank they reach by the end, with the ultimate reward for those who reach Diamond.

Tournament Ranks

Each League has four ranks, 4 is the lowest and 1 is the highest.

Source: Shacknews

There are several ranks (called Leagues) in the Ranked Tournament mode. Each League is divided into four smaller ranks, with Fame Points needed to advance between every level. Here are the main Leagues in The Finals:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Ranked Tournament Rewards

Each season will offer new rewards for those who reach a new League rank.

Source: Shacknews

As mentioned above, there are rewards for reaching each League in Ranked Tournaments. The good news is you only need to hit the start of a new League. For example, if you want the reward for the Diamond League, you only need to reach Diamond 4 as opposed to hitting Diamond 1 (the highest possible rank).

The available rewards will change from season to season. During the beta, players could earn some yellow-gold tinged weapon skins, a golden Nama Tama, and a diamond sledgehammer. During Season 1, players could get badges for each of the first four Leagues, with the Diamond League rewarding a diamond V95 for the Light class.

How Tournaments work

Tournaments are slightly different to the normal Quick Cash mode.

Source: Shacknews

Tournaments and Ranked Tournaments work in the exact same manner: 16 teams enter and four matches are played at the same time. Half the teams are knocked out while the other half progress to the next round. This continues until there are only two teams left in the finals (hey-o, that’s the game’s name).

The game mode is similar to Quick Cash except there are limited revives and you lose cash if your team is wiped (except for the final round). Because of these constraints, the intensity and pacing of the match will be slightly different to what you’re used to in Quick Play.

How to get Fame Points

Fame Points (FP) is what The Finals uses to increase (or decrease) your League rank. Wins will obviously reward more FP while losses will either cause you to lose FP or will only give you a small bump. Typically, if you’re knocked out in the first round, you will lose FP while getting knocked out in the second round will instead only give you small amount of FP. Getting knocked out in the third and final rounds will reward a larger amount of FP.

That’s everything you need to know about Tournaments and Ranked Tournaments in The Finals. Once you get them unlocked, you’ll be able to participate in the hyper competitive modes and even earn yourself some rewards. Read over our page on The Finals for more tips.