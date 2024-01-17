Evening Reading - January 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

So about the Until Dawn movie...

A movie adaption of ‘UNTIL DAWN’ is in the works.



David F. Sandberg is set to direct with Gary Dauberman writing the script.



(Source: https://t.co/XLmF1lNptv) pic.twitter.com/4a68OQpWpi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 17, 2024

Are we getting Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek back for this thing? Who lives and dies in the definitive version of this story?

The Raptors trade Siakam to Indiana

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Siakam is great, but three first-round picks?

Donovan's newest vinyl purchase

This will make a fine addition to my collection. Can't wait.

A look back at the dialogue in Andor

The writing in ANDOR is simply on another level pic.twitter.com/EoqBaXE4TY — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) January 16, 2024

Some of the best Star Wars media ever made.

Could Tomb Raider news be on the horizon?

Oh, hello. 😉 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 17, 2024

Please share, Lara!

Happy birthday James Earl Jones!

Today is James Earl Jones’ 93rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/3AHO2nmaz9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 17, 2024

One of the best to ever do it.

Playing TLOU 2 Remastered with new skins

I'm a fan of the remaster, but this is hilarious

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

I wonder how different things would be if you played Bubbletron today.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.