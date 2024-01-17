New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 17, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

So about the Until Dawn movie...

Are we getting Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek back for this thing? Who lives and dies in the definitive version of this story?

The Raptors trade Siakam to Indiana

Siakam is great, but three first-round picks?

Donovan's newest vinyl purchase

This will make a fine addition to my collection. Can't wait.

A look back at the dialogue in Andor

Some of the best Star Wars media ever made.

Could Tomb Raider news be on the horizon?

Please share, Lara!

Happy birthday James Earl Jones!

One of the best to ever do it.

Playing TLOU 2 Remastered with new skins

I'm a fan of the remaster, but this is hilarious

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in Past Lives.
I wonder how different things would be if you played Bubbletron today.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola