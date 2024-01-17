Evening Reading - January 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is landing on Switch in July
- 'You won't find our games on a subscription service,' says Larian Studios CEO
- The Finals Update 1.5 patch notes introduces new game mode
- Diablo 3 has begun recycling seasons as Blizzard winds down new content
- Samsung Galaxy S24 will offer live two-way translation across 13 languages
- Samsung promises 7 years of software support on new Galaxy devices
- Google reveals Circle to Search function for enhanced searching
- Spotify criticizes Apple's 'App Store monopoly' after policy update
- Starfield's massive January 2024 update has been delayed
- TwitchCon will return to San Diego through 2028
- Until Dawn film adaptation in the works from director David F. Sandberg
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
So about the Until Dawn movie...
A movie adaption of ‘UNTIL DAWN’ is in the works.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 17, 2024
David F. Sandberg is set to direct with Gary Dauberman writing the script.
(Source: https://t.co/XLmF1lNptv) pic.twitter.com/4a68OQpWpi
Are we getting Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek back for this thing? Who lives and dies in the definitive version of this story?
The Raptors trade Siakam to Indiana
BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024
Siakam is great, but three first-round picks?
Donovan's newest vinyl purchase
ariana grande — eternal sunshine red vinyl https://t.co/nx885NoTzl pic.twitter.com/dNmhXHDBIX— ً (@alejandrosvinyl) January 17, 2024
This will make a fine addition to my collection. Can't wait.
A look back at the dialogue in Andor
The writing in ANDOR is simply on another level pic.twitter.com/EoqBaXE4TY— Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) January 16, 2024
Some of the best Star Wars media ever made.
Could Tomb Raider news be on the horizon?
Oh, hello. 😉— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 17, 2024
Please share, Lara!
Happy birthday James Earl Jones!
Today is James Earl Jones’ 93rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/3AHO2nmaz9— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 17, 2024
One of the best to ever do it.
Playing TLOU 2 Remastered with new skins
https://t.co/3LgvANQOr3 pic.twitter.com/atfRlse6yw— (Not) YoutubeKids (@RealYouTubeKids) January 17, 2024
I'm a fan of the remaster, but this is hilarious
