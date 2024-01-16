Parabellum god roll - Destiny 2 Farm for a Parabellum god roll and enjoy a unique option for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

Season 23 of Destiny 2 introduced a few great new perks, several of which feature on the Solar 900RPM SMG, Parabellum. As far as a god roll Parabellum goes, there’s a great option for PvE and another for those Crucible players out there.

How to get Parabellum

Parabellum is a world drop, meaning it is going to be difficult to find one. The good news is that its perk pool is small, so when you do get one to drop, you have a decent chance of getting one with perks you’re chasing. It also has a chance to drop from faction rank-up packages, which means you might get one when you level up Banshee-44 or someone else.

PvE – Parabellum god roll

While CALUS Mini-Tool remains the gold standard for SMGs, there’s a spot for Parabellum in your build. This god roll looks to make the most of its orb generation capabilities.

Parabellum god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Magazine Flared Magwell (+15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Perk 1 Rewind Rounds (When this weapon’s magazine is empty, it refills from reserves based on the number of hits) Perk 2 Attrition Orbs (Dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased charge rate and guard resistance) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start this god roll off with Hammer-Forged Rifling and Flared Magwell. The former pushes out that range to a more respectable stat while Flared Magwell gives the reload speed a heartfelt zap. The additional stability will help keep this thing firing straight, which is needed considering it’s a 900 RPM beast.

Now for the combo you want: Rewind Rounds and Attrition Orbs. The latter of these perks creates an Orb of Power after you deal sustained damage. Thanks to Rewind Rounds, you’ll be dealing a lot of continuous sustained damage as the perk refills the magazine.

For those who want a more support-oriented option, aim for Heal Clip. This will provide a burst of healing for you and nearby allies when you get a defeat.

The Masterwork will be personal preference, but Range is always a great option. For the mod, Minor Spec will help you mow through the trash tier foes without wasting too many rounds on them.

PvP – Parabellum god roll

While there are some other, better, SMGs out there for PvP (Funnelweb, The Immortal), Parabellum still has a place and can even shine in certain circumstances.

Parabellum god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Magazine Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Reloading shortly after dealing a final blow grants Cure to you and your nearby allies) Perk 2 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased charge rate and guard resistance) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster

As above, Hammer-Forged Rifling will help make this more competitive at further distances. This is critical in Crucible, especially when you face someone outside of the typical SMG effective range. Slap on Accurized Rounds to keep pushing it out and then a Range Masterwork to hammer the point home.

For the first perk, Heal Clip is a nice reward for getting a kill. Typically, you’ll lose health during a duel, so getting an instant burst of health by reloading will set you up for another fight. Then there’s Dynamic Sway Reduction, which is just a great way to keep Parabellum feeling good.

Parabellum is an interesting SMG with some great perks for a god roll. Keep on farming out there and you might find yourself in position of a rather neat drop. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.