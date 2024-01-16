Evening Reading - January 16, 2024

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re on our way to Wednesday, which is a hop and a skip from the weekend. You’re just about past the peak of the week, and now it’s time to coast. But we’ve got a day of posting to close down! With that in mind, we’ve prepared another round of Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Frostpunk 2 gameplay reveal shows off an icy metropolis and voting system
- Elon Musk wants more voting control over Tesla (TSLA) as company grows AI & robotics efforts
- Foamstars bring soapy action with early February release date
- Street Fighter 6 passes 3 million units sold
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed one last time to September 2024
- Take-Two files trademark dispute over Remedy Entertainment's new logo
- Foamstars producer confirms the game uses some generative AI art
- Redesigned Apple Watches drop pulse oximeter feature to avoid import ban
- TopSpin 2K25 teaser announces the return of 2K's pro tennis sim
- The Supreme Court denies both sides' appeals of Epic Games vs. Apple antitrust case
- SonicFox warns they will drop Mortal Kombat 1 if the game doesn't improve
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a worthwhile return to Naughty Dog's masterpiece
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Sleepy Leon
goodnight pic.twitter.com/pQs7zMB05T— ✰ (@wongsversion) January 16, 2024
That man works very hard to survive and save President daughters. Let him catch some Z’s.
Good doggo speedrunning at AGDQ
Update: Peanut Butter has successfully completed the run on Gyromite pic.twitter.com/ZoR73uKAsj— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) January 16, 2024
Peanut Butter is my favorite new speedrunner and a very good boy.
A cute little future monster
It’s silly how this thing will grow up to become the absolute most terrifying creature on the face of the planet. pic.twitter.com/Xzf4np4f5Z— Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) January 15, 2024
He'll give you the cutest little munches, all in preparation to do terrible things to other creatures someday when he’s very large.
A gentle upcharge for your convenience
Upcoming Apple Vision Pro accessory. pic.twitter.com/Qokzj7RJNF— Andrew Manganelli (@AndyManganelli) January 16, 2024
I hear the Apple Vision Pro is a bit on the heavy side. Very nice for something you’re supposed to wear on your face for long periods of time.
A meeting of sleepy pals
Alright.. who put all these Snorlax in a business meeting at Costco? pic.twitter.com/0w0jiuvS5I— PhillyBeatzU (@PhillyBeatzU) January 15, 2024
I don’t know what they were discussing, but I want to be there, because I’m pretty sure it includes lots of apps.
Strange Elden doggos
Somehow "look at this dog with messed up coding" is a very productive subgenre of Elden Ring videos. pic.twitter.com/DPFrajKvrw— Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) January 16, 2024
I remember both these critters. I could have done without the DPS pup though. That one’s real nasty.
Go ahead, vent to me
"could we talk? could you open up to me for once?"— delty (@DeltyThe73rd) January 16, 2024
my ground type ass:pic.twitter.com/8D65ky7opH
Opening up is important. Gotta let out all those bad vibes.
And now, Shy Guy with the news
January 16, 2024
Thank you, Shy Guy. Very informative.
And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, January 15, 2024. We appreciate you stopping by, and if you appreciate us, consider supporting Shacknews through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our new game where you can check out a daily randomized set of prompts to assemble a trillion-dollar idea. Can you earn the money hat with the day’s best valuation? Only one way to find out.
Thank you for reading, Shackers. We hope you have a good night. Up to any good games to kick off your 2024? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!
