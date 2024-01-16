Evening Reading - January 16, 2024

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re on our way to Wednesday, which is a hop and a skip from the weekend. You’re just about past the peak of the week, and now it’s time to coast. But we’ve got a day of posting to close down! With that in mind, we’ve prepared another round of Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.

Sleepy Leon

That man works very hard to survive and save President daughters. Let him catch some Z’s.

Good doggo speedrunning at AGDQ

Update: Peanut Butter has successfully completed the run on Gyromite pic.twitter.com/ZoR73uKAsj — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) January 16, 2024

Peanut Butter is my favorite new speedrunner and a very good boy.

A cute little future monster

It’s silly how this thing will grow up to become the absolute most terrifying creature on the face of the planet. pic.twitter.com/Xzf4np4f5Z — Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) January 15, 2024

He'll give you the cutest little munches, all in preparation to do terrible things to other creatures someday when he’s very large.

A gentle upcharge for your convenience

Upcoming Apple Vision Pro accessory. pic.twitter.com/Qokzj7RJNF — Andrew Manganelli (@AndyManganelli) January 16, 2024

I hear the Apple Vision Pro is a bit on the heavy side. Very nice for something you’re supposed to wear on your face for long periods of time.

A meeting of sleepy pals

Alright.. who put all these Snorlax in a business meeting at Costco? pic.twitter.com/0w0jiuvS5I — PhillyBeatzU (@PhillyBeatzU) January 15, 2024

I don’t know what they were discussing, but I want to be there, because I’m pretty sure it includes lots of apps.

Strange Elden doggos

Somehow "look at this dog with messed up coding" is a very productive subgenre of Elden Ring videos. pic.twitter.com/DPFrajKvrw — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) January 16, 2024

I remember both these critters. I could have done without the DPS pup though. That one’s real nasty.

Go ahead, vent to me

"could we talk? could you open up to me for once?"



my ground type ass:pic.twitter.com/8D65ky7opH — delty (@DeltyThe73rd) January 16, 2024

Opening up is important. Gotta let out all those bad vibes.

And now, Shy Guy with the news

Thank you, Shy Guy. Very informative.

