Evening Reading - January 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re on our way to Wednesday, which is a hop and a skip from the weekend. You’re just about past the peak of the week, and now it’s time to coast. But we’ve got a day of posting to close down! With that in mind, we’ve prepared another round of Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Sleepy Leon

That man works very hard to survive and save President daughters. Let him catch some Z’s.

Good doggo speedrunning at AGDQ

Peanut Butter is my favorite new speedrunner and a very good boy.

A cute little future monster

He'll give you the cutest little munches, all in preparation to do terrible things to other creatures someday when he’s very large.

A gentle upcharge for your convenience

I hear the Apple Vision Pro is a bit on the heavy side. Very nice for something you’re supposed to wear on your face for long periods of time.

A meeting of sleepy pals

I don’t know what they were discussing, but I want to be there, because I’m pretty sure it includes lots of apps.

Strange Elden doggos

I remember both these critters. I could have done without the DPS pup though. That one’s real nasty.

Go ahead, vent to me

Opening up is important. Gotta let out all those bad vibes.

And now, Shy Guy with the news

Thank you, Shy Guy. Very informative.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, January 15, 2024. We appreciate you stopping by, and if you appreciate us, consider supporting Shacknews through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our new game where you can check out a daily randomized set of prompts to assemble a trillion-dollar idea. Can you earn the money hat with the day’s best valuation? Only one way to find out.

Bubbletron with a $1,543,132,500,000 valuation for a THC-infused Feng Shui Farm
Even Bubbletron is at least a little into my THC-infused farm of karmic balance. What's your billion dollar idea?
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for reading, Shackers. We hope you have a good night. Up to any good games to kick off your 2024? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

