New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Finals matchmaking & server status

Is The Finals down? Check the server status of Embark's shooter and see whether schedule maintenance has led to server downtime.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Embark
0

The Finals has garnered a lot of attention from shooter aficionados, but sometimes the fun comes to a shuddering halt when matchmaking issues present themselves. Sometimes these issues relate to scheduled maintenance while other times the server status is called into question as players wonder whether it’s a problem on their end or the game’s. Here’s some information to help you diagnose the server problems and get you back into The Finals.

The Finals matchmaking & server status

The Finals logo in yellow

Source: Embark

As with all online-only games, The Finals is bound to have server downtime around scheduled maintenance windows. You can stay up to date on these by heading over to The Finals Twitter (now X) page. The team at Embark should notify players when there is any downtime for patches.

For example, the above post by The Finals team noted that the number of players allowed into the game servers was capped during launch. This capacity limiter was increased over time. In the event The Finals has similar restrictions, anticipate the developers notifying users through various social media channels or even the official support page of The Finals.

The good news is that there seems to be little downtime for The Finals. Most patches are pushed through on the backend, with users required to update their game before jumping back in. This is actually one of the fixes for error code TMFR0002.

Now that you’ve got some information on The Finals server status, you should be able to work out whether the problems are on your end. In the event the issue is related to server downtime, keep an eye on The Finals social pages to learn how long the scheduled maintenance will last. Stop by our page on The Finals for more help with in-game mechanics.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola