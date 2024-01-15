The Finals matchmaking & server status Is The Finals down? Check the server status of Embark's shooter and see whether schedule maintenance has led to server downtime.

The Finals has garnered a lot of attention from shooter aficionados, but sometimes the fun comes to a shuddering halt when matchmaking issues present themselves. Sometimes these issues relate to scheduled maintenance while other times the server status is called into question as players wonder whether it’s a problem on their end or the game’s. Here’s some information to help you diagnose the server problems and get you back into The Finals.

The Finals matchmaking & server status



Source: Embark

As with all online-only games, The Finals is bound to have server downtime around scheduled maintenance windows. You can stay up to date on these by heading over to The Finals Twitter (now X) page. The team at Embark should notify players when there is any downtime for patches.

We’re warming things up! We’ve capped the number of players and will increase that cap hour by hour, ensuring the best experience. Don’t worry, we won’t stop until everyone can enter the arena.#REACHTHEFINALS — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 8, 2023

For example, the above post by The Finals team noted that the number of players allowed into the game servers was capped during launch. This capacity limiter was increased over time. In the event The Finals has similar restrictions, anticipate the developers notifying users through various social media channels or even the official support page of The Finals.

The good news is that there seems to be little downtime for The Finals. Most patches are pushed through on the backend, with users required to update their game before jumping back in. This is actually one of the fixes for error code TMFR0002.

Now that you’ve got some information on The Finals server status, you should be able to work out whether the problems are on your end. In the event the issue is related to server downtime, keep an eye on The Finals social pages to learn how long the scheduled maintenance will last. Stop by our page on The Finals for more help with in-game mechanics.