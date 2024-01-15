Error code TMFR0002 fix - The Finals How to fix the matchmaking error code TMFR0002 in The Finals.

Error code TMFR0002 is one of the more pesky problems in The Finals. This issue will prevent players from accessing matchmaking. The good news is that there are several ways to fix the error code, and it could be as simple as ensuring your game is up to date. Additionally, fixing this problem can fix the issue of matchmaking taking a long time to find a game.

Error code TMFR0002 fix

Error code TMFR0002 is a matchmaking error that can usually be fixed by updating The Finals. More often than not, this error indicates that there is a version mismatch between either your computer and the servers or someone in your squad with an out of date game. Fixing this error can also fix the problem of matchmaking taking ages to find a game.



Source: Embark

To force The Finals to update, you can quit the game on Steam and then restart Steam entirely. This should allow Steam to check for any updates that are needed for your games (you can also end the program via Task Manager). Alternatively, you can run a file integrity check, which can also prompt the game to update. You can do this by following these steps:

Right-click The Finals in your Library on Steam Select Properties Click the Installed Files tab Click the Verify integrity of game files button Wait for Steam to verify the files

Once Steam verifies The Finals files, it should start an update if there is an update for you to download. Ensure your teammates also perform these steps in case it is one of them who have not updated their game.

For those playing on console, quit out of The Finals and completely close the game. You can do this by highlighting it and tapping the options button and selecting “Close” or the equivalent. From here, you should hard-reset your console by holding in the power button for a few seconds. You can also unplug your console from the power source, wait 30 seconds, and then plug it back in.

There are a few other fixes you might try if the above does not work. Some users have found success using a variety of these:

Reset your router / internet connection

Replay the tutorial and ensure it has been completed

Refresh your crossplay options (either disable and then enable it or vice versa)

Change the region you play in (from the Gameplay tab in Settings)

If none of these solutions work, then you should contact Embark and lodge a support ticket via the Help Center chat. Check out our page on The Finals for more help navigating this fast-paced shooter.