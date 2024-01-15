New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 15, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Vice President Harris speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event

No matter where you are in the world, there is plenty to learn and understand about Martin Luther King Jr and his legacy.

Reflecting on MLK Jr's legacy

It's touching to hear MLK Jr's son speak about his dad and what his infamous speech means to him.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's shift gears into some other videos today. How about we watch Simon solve a puzzle?

How a man's brain changed after drinking 50 beers a day

Alcohol is so destructive.

Obsessive compulsive disorder is such a heartbreaking condition

This bloke suffers so unduly. 

Let's change gears again to something more upbeat

Here are Datto's thoughts on Destiny 2 as we head into 2024.

Some hot tips for The Finals

I'm loving this game.

Ambiguousamphibian tries out Necesse

This game looks pretty cool.

Some of the intense medical emergencies in Survivor

It's interesting to have another opinion on these situations.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Make sure you go and check out Bubbletron as well!

Sam's ginger cat Rad lying down, looking up at the camera

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola