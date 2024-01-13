Weekend Discussion - January 13, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Bear-ly legal

The Ted series is now streaming on Peacock.

Who's that guy... it's Jake!

Lamorne Morris is hosting a segment on Hulu's YouTube channel. To promote Self Reliance, he brings on his old New Girl co-star, Jake Johnson.

Josh Allen, Scourge, and Peppa Pig walk into a bar

I've seen Josh Allen throw this season. He wishes he had Scourge's arm.

Marital troubles

Oh, they're really going through with this Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake. I... see...

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Dua Lipa!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!