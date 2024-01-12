Evening Reading - January 12, 2024

Greetings, all! I'm back from CES and now I'm ready to deliver a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Bandai Namco prepares you for Tekken 8 with a fresh look at Alisa.

Stumble Guys has been invaded by Pac-Man and a bunbch of ghosts!

Myth of Empires is about to go 1.0 and there will be a playtest coming soon.

Can you survive the dark Three Kingdoms?



Venture into the complete Wo Long experience available digitally on Feb. 7 (Feb. 6 in the Americas) with all 3 DLCs + collaboration content from Naraka, Lies of P & Nioh 2!



More info - https://t.co/UliMZykLfS#WoLongFallenDynasty — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) January 12, 2024

And Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will soon get a Complete Edition.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Now who wants to be the very best?

Pokemon begins anew in March when Pokemon Horizons starts up on Netflix.

Sugar Bear

This beast crunchitizes YOU.

Wild card eve

Catch up with NFL Wild Card Weekend as Dan Le Batard brings Mina Kimes on to talk about it... and puts her on the clock.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love randomizers here at Shacknews. We certainly didn't expect to see one for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. But next week is a special one, as Awesome Games Done Quick officially kicks off this Sunday!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the difference between a 2D character model facing one direction and then flipping it around.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Here's 88 seconds of Chuck calling Shaq ugly 😭😂



🎥 @colbertlateshow pic.twitter.com/t4b8OhWLPn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2024

Chuck has some thoughts on Shaq's dashing (?) good looks.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Samoa Joe is ready to take on all comers.

Tonight in video game music

Spirit Tracks isn't often mentioned when remembering The Legend of Zelda's history. Here's GameChops with a synthwave cover of its main track.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Readings for January!