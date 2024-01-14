Weekend Discussion - January 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's that time again! Let's unwind after the weekend with a little bit of puzzle solving.
Surviving 100 days in Project Zomboid with all negative traits
I love watching these sorts of challenge videos. I think it's so entertaining to see what weird tasks and goals players can come up with in the confines of the game.
Paying off your mortgage vs investing
This is a pretty interesting video that weighs up paying off your mortgage or investing that money. What do you think?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Challenge accepted
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Time to see if I can get a value lower than $1.
I finished reading Prelude to Foundation
SerfaSam on Cortex
Next book is The Five Ages of the Universe
TJ is having some troubles with SF6
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
The grind continues!
Dono upgraded
Pharaoh721 on Cortex
Ultrawide monitor plus a side monitor? That might be the play.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Alan Wake 2 soundtrack
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk soundtrack
- The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion soundtrack
- Halo 2 soundtrack
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: Becoming immortal
- Samsung's 2D/3D gaming monitor shows Nintendo was ahead of its time
- Pacific Drive looks to take us on the most unsettling of road trips
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Checking out Bubbletron, Shacknews' first game!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - January 14, 2024