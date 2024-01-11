The Finals update 1.4.1 patch notes crush aim assist Players that were crutching on key re-mapping programs on PC will no longer have access to aim assist and will need to learn to aim.

The latest update for The Finals addresses the problem of aim assist and even takes aim at players on PC that were using key re-mapping tools to access aim assist. Take a look at the patch notes for update 1.4.1 below.

The Finals update 1.4.1 patch notes



Source: Embark

The patch notes for update 1.4.1 state that the fix to aim assist has only been possible thanks to the playerbase. With such a large number of players, the team has been able to validate its research and review into how aim assist works in the game.

Additionally, players can expect another update next week that will fix some security issues and add some new content. What this new content will be is anyone’s guess, though it could be a new map, weapons and gadgets, or some new skins. You can read more via The Finals official site.

Aim Assistance

Zoom Snapping Angular Velocity now has a max cap, preventing unintended rapid 90-degree turns.

Camera Magnetism will be reduced to 35% from 50%, making player aim less sticky and lowering controller accuracy.

Zoom Snapping Time will be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

Zoom Snapping will be removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, as it buffs them more than other weapons.

Aim assist will ignore invisible players, fixing a bug with the existing system.

Clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.

As you can see, aim assist has been reduced across the board with the most dramatic change being that players using key re-mapping programs won’t have aim assistance. It’s time to dive into the shooting range and practice aiming again!

Make sure you load up your game client and download update 1.4.1 of The Finals.