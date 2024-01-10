Best Medium builds - The Finals Here are a few builds for the Medium class in The Finals to help you improve your chances of winning matches.

Getting the right build for your Medium class in The Finals can make or break a match. This is especially true when playing in tournaments. For those who are just starting out, it can be a bit daunting knowing what to buy first and what a good build looks like. To help you avoid spending precious VRs on something you don’t need, we’ve got a few builds here to help you master the Medium class and support your teammates.

Best Medium builds



Source: Shacknews

The Medium class in The Finals is the best all-around class. It might not be as quick as the Light or have as much health as the Heavy, but it does a tremendous job at supporting a team and getting kills. No matter what build you go for, there will be a few things in common, like the FCAR and the Defibrillator. Also, make sure you know how to get VRs so you can unlock everything you need for these loadouts.

The FCAR is certainly a top-performing weapon, despite having less ammo than the AKM. Get used to the recoil pattern (up, followed by up to the right) and you can quite easily knock down opponents with half a magazine.

As for the Defibrillator, this thing brings your teammates back to life instantly – no lengthy revive animation. You should always have this in your loadout.

Healing Beam build



Source: Shacknews

A Healing Beam build is going to be your bread and butter when it comes to running the Medium class in The Finals. This thing offers great support to your team as it is the only thing in the game that can actually heal you other than waiting around.

Specialization: Healing Beam

Weapon: FCAR

Gadgets Gas Grenade Zipline / Jump Pad Defibrillator



Whenever you revive someone with the Defibrillator, immediately switch to the Healing Beam and top them up. Similarly, try and give your allies a few charges of health if you see them struggling. But remember to prioritize team-shooting over healing.

To help you get some kills, the Gas Grenade can completely lock down an area and push enemies out from behind cover. You can even toss it near you and heal your allies through it while they chunk down the foe. The Gas Grenade ensures enemies can't safely push through an area without taking damage. This gives you enough time to quickly heal your enemies, whereas something like a Frag Grenade doesn't offer sustained area-denial.

Finally, the Zipline has an incredible distance at which it can be placed. Use it to move from rooftop to rooftop or from the street to up high. You can substitute this out for the Jump Pad, but the Zipline has the advantage of giving all players a consistent movement speed.

Guardian Turret build



Source: Shacknews

The Guardian Turret build is all about securing a location and not letting anyone get close to you. Both turrets can help each other while the Goo Grenade offers additional defenses. This is going to be most useful in the Quick Cash mode where you need to hold the cashout spot.

Specialization: Guardian Turret

Weapon: FCAR

Gadgets Gas Mine / Goo Grenade APS Turret Defibrillator



When you place the Guardian Turret (either on the roof or floor), try and get the APS Turret near it so that it can take down enemy projectiles. This ensures your Guardian Turret cannot be easily destroyed.

To make the area more dangerous for your foes, toss down a couple of Gas Mines in the line-of-sight of the Guardian Turret. The one-two punch of gas and turret, coupled with your own firepower, will obliterate any foes.

A great alternative is the Goo Grenade. Throw a couple of Goo Grenades around to offer further protection of the cashout point. This grenade can do wonders at boxing in an area and ensuring you control access to a vault or cashout point. Remember that the Goo Grenade spreads perpendicular to your location.

Another way to play this is to put the APS Turret by the cashout point or the vault and then set the Guardian Turret up at a distance. This lets you protect it from a distances while ensuring enemy gadgets don’t work near the objective.

Recon Sensor build



Source: Shacknews

The Recon Sensor is best suited for the player that is out to get kills. You’ll be using the Recon Sensor to locate enemies nearby, whether they’re in your line of sight, behind obstacles, or even invisible. Because it is a search-and-destroy build, the gadgets should aim to boost your chances of getting eliminations.

Specialization: Recon Sensor

Weapon: FCAR

Gadgets: Frag Grenade Gas Mine Defibrillator



The Recon Sensor can be an invaluable tool for securing kills for your teammates. If you know the enemy team has Light classes, remember to pop the sensor if a Light disengages from a fight. Chances are they’ll try and slip way using invisibility – don’t let that happen.

As for the grenade, that’s really personal preference, but the Frag Grenade is just pure damage. Plus, it can be used to blast through walls, though not anywhere near as consistently as C4 or other explosives.

For the other Gadgets, Gas Mine is useful at securing your back if you’re chasing someone down and don’t want to get flanked. Really, though, you can substitute it with something you personally enjoy using.

With a Medium build (or loadout) for each Specialization, you’ll be in a great position to supplement your teammates, whether they’re also playing Mediums or splintering off into Light builds and Heavy builds. Be sure to check out our topic page on The Finals for more help fighting to victory.