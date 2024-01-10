Evening Reading - January 10, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Tetris on the sphere
A perfect fit 🧩 @Tetris_Official— Sphere (@SphereVegas) January 9, 2024
Tetris ® & © 1985~2024 Tetris Holding pic.twitter.com/Tm0HWBanJq
Maybe the best use of the sphere yet.
The horrifying retro Madden intro
this is the scariest intro to a video game ever made pic.twitter.com/GqzIDTJeyD— Anthony (@KirbyCheatFurby) January 10, 2024
P.T. got nothing on this.
An unlikely reunion
John Connor and the T-1000 had lunch the other day, which guarantees us 7 more years of peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/SxyOHQiFtg— Mike Vito (The Quick Retro-Game Clip Guy) 🕹 (@VeryEvilAsh) January 10, 2024
I think someone's missing here!
Young Mazino cast as Jesse in The Last of Us Season 2
Young Mazino has been cast as Jesse in ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Ig7QacuaV1— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2024
This Season 2 cast is coming together exceptionally quite well.
Jameis Winston delivers one of the funniest moments of the NFL season
Lmfaoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/tNA0qbBvmQ— DJ. (@dbrwnjr) January 8, 2024
Dude should genuinely go into comedy after he retires.
Netflix working on an NBA doc similar to Quarterback
Sources: Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL "Quarterback" show. The five players chosen for first season of the project: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024
🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoxSqZeJfD
Quarterback was dope. This has some serious potential!
So long, Matpat!
One of the best to do it.
What even is this?
the bowling alley TVs when you get a strike: https://t.co/pELsl4w49G— beer person (@CantEverDie) January 9, 2024
Masterful gambit.
