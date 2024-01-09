Evening Reading - January 9, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers! It’s the end of Tuesday, the lead-in to week’s midpoint, and the start of your coast into the weekend. We’ve had a lot of good coverage going up thanks to CES 2024, and there’s plenty more on the way, but it’s time to wind today down proper. To that end, we’re shutting down this day of posting with another freshly prepared Evening Reading. Please enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Samsung preannounces 35% profit drop in Q4 2023 earnings
- Xbox Developer Direct showcase announced for later this January
- Marvel Snap January 9, 2024 patch notes nerf Ms. Marvel, Loki & Annihilus
- Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2
- Wi-Fi 7 certification is being implemented on new devices now
- Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.5 patch notes
- Masahiro Sakurai is wrapping up his YouTube series
- SAG-AFTRA signs agreement with Replica Studios regarding AI voice-acting in games
- Twitch to lay off 500 employees
- Gunnar reveals new lenses, tints, and collaborations at CES 2024
- Pacific Drive looks to take us on the most unsettling of road trips
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Yoshis riding Yoshis?! More likely than you think.
This is crazy man this is like discovering that dogs can pet other dogs pic.twitter.com/ZzWDQemVhD— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) January 9, 2024
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is so good. They truly did think of everything.
Unnecessary Jumping
どうしてもこの動きの意味が分からない....pic.twitter.com/UtfyJDLHeF— １６ビット＊ゲームネタ (@favoga_) January 9, 2024
This is my Street Fighter 6 experience fighting Cammy, Juri, and Jamie players. Strangely a bit of Ryu, too. Folks can’t help jumping no matter how much you anti-air them.
Impressive things at CES 2024
Impressive TV tech from Samsung #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/YLkser3oW4— Dave Snelling (@SnellingD) January 8, 2024
These transparent TVs look rather incredible. It will be interesting to see if they can become practical.
Sh’art Spells
i love shadowheart but i swear to fucking god pic.twitter.com/c3s2zQX5Ie— micaela (@ishadowheart) January 8, 2024
You trusted Shadowheart with offensive magic? Oh, you sweet summer child.
Game recognize game
The way Bella Ramsey was cheering for Pedro Pascal ❤️😭pic.twitter.com/Wk84HEcIjT— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 8, 2024
We should all be as happy for our friends and colleagues in their success as Ramsey is for Pascal.
And now…! Pokemon walking!
Pokémon animation showcase~ Today's group is showing off their walk and run cycle🏃 Each Pokémon has a walk unique to their character, with subtle behaviors that show off individual personalities.— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 9, 2024
Don't worry, there's more Pokémon to be shown!#Pokemon #PokemonConcierge #Psyduck pic.twitter.com/j17Q6qA45A
I hear Pokemon Concierge is just a really dang good show. I need to watch it.
Penny’s Big Breakaway tunes!
Here's another one of my tracks for the upcoming Penny's Big Breakaway by @EveningStarStdo!— Sean Bialo ◆ CosmicGem (@SeanBialo) January 9, 2024
This is the boss theme for Mr Q, the kingdom’s top scientist and a powerful magician! pic.twitter.com/MByENqOS5r
It sounds like the soundtrack to Penny’s Big Breakaway will be dynamite. The rest of the game looks dang good too!
And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this wonderful January 9, 2024. We hope you enjoyed it. If you want to support Shacknews, don’t forget you can for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron. It’s our newest game at Shacknews, allowing you to bend a number of prompts into a trillion-dollar idea. Can you earn the Money Hat by figuring out the day’s highest valuation? It changes day to day. Here’s my latest multi-billion dollar idea!
Thank you for you stopping by. We hope you have a great night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 9, 2024