Evening Reading - January 9, 2024

Yoshis riding Yoshis?! More likely than you think.

This is crazy man this is like discovering that dogs can pet other dogs pic.twitter.com/ZzWDQemVhD — Louise! (@themouseyouknow) January 9, 2024

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is so good. They truly did think of everything.

Unnecessary Jumping

This is my Street Fighter 6 experience fighting Cammy, Juri, and Jamie players. Strangely a bit of Ryu, too. Folks can’t help jumping no matter how much you anti-air them.

Impressive things at CES 2024

These transparent TVs look rather incredible. It will be interesting to see if they can become practical.

Sh’art Spells

i love shadowheart but i swear to fucking god pic.twitter.com/c3s2zQX5Ie — micaela (@ishadowheart) January 8, 2024

You trusted Shadowheart with offensive magic? Oh, you sweet summer child.

Game recognize game

The way Bella Ramsey was cheering for Pedro Pascal ❤️😭pic.twitter.com/Wk84HEcIjT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 8, 2024

We should all be as happy for our friends and colleagues in their success as Ramsey is for Pascal.

And now…! Pokemon walking!

Pokémon animation showcase~ Today's group is showing off their walk and run cycle🏃 Each Pokémon has a walk unique to their character, with subtle behaviors that show off individual personalities.



Don't worry, there's more Pokémon to be shown!#Pokemon #PokemonConcierge #Psyduck pic.twitter.com/j17Q6qA45A — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 9, 2024

I hear Pokemon Concierge is just a really dang good show. I need to watch it.

Penny’s Big Breakaway tunes!

Here's another one of my tracks for the upcoming Penny's Big Breakaway by @EveningStarStdo!



This is the boss theme for Mr Q, the kingdom’s top scientist and a powerful magician! pic.twitter.com/MByENqOS5r — Sean Bialo ◆ CosmicGem (@SeanBialo) January 9, 2024

It sounds like the soundtrack to Penny’s Big Breakaway will be dynamite. The rest of the game looks dang good too!

