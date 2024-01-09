New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 9, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers! It’s the end of Tuesday, the lead-in to week’s midpoint, and the start of your coast into the weekend. We’ve had a lot of good coverage going up thanks to CES 2024, and there’s plenty more on the way, but it’s time to wind today down proper. To that end, we’re shutting down this day of posting with another freshly prepared Evening Reading. Please enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Yoshis riding Yoshis?! More likely than you think.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is so good. They truly did think of everything.

Unnecessary Jumping

This is my Street Fighter 6 experience fighting Cammy, Juri, and Jamie players. Strangely a bit of Ryu, too. Folks can’t help jumping no matter how much you anti-air them.

Impressive things at CES 2024

These transparent TVs look rather incredible. It will be interesting to see if they can become practical.

Sh’art Spells

You trusted Shadowheart with offensive magic? Oh, you sweet summer child.

Game recognize game

We should all be as happy for our friends and colleagues in their success as Ramsey is for Pascal.

And now…! Pokemon walking!

I hear Pokemon Concierge is just a really dang good show. I need to watch it.

Penny’s Big Breakaway tunes!

It sounds like the soundtrack to Penny’s Big Breakaway will be dynamite. The rest of the game looks dang good too!

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this wonderful January 9, 2024. We hope you enjoyed it. If you want to support Shacknews, don’t forget you can for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron. It’s our newest game at Shacknews, allowing you to bend a number of prompts into a trillion-dollar idea. Can you earn the Money Hat by figuring out the day’s highest valuation? It changes day to day. Here’s my latest multi-billion dollar idea!

A Bubbletron play with the prompt being
If Aliens are going to visit us, we should prepare our most popular form of entertainment for them, I suppose?
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for you stopping by. We hope you have a great night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!

