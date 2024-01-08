Evening Reading - January 8, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews 24 Most Anticipated Games of 2024
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
- Year of the Games: 2023
- Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023
- Shack Chat: What is your video game prediction for 2024?
- MSI Claw Steam Deck competitor officially announced at CES 2024
- Razer unveils the new Blade 14, 16, and 18 laptops at CES 2024
- LG announces plans for its first EV charger station factory in US at CES 2024
- NVIDIA RTX 40 Super Series GPUs announced at CES 2024
- HBO's The Last of Us wins eight Emmys
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Come and watch Simon solve a new puzzle.
Just one road
Is this the ultimate city?
What happens after The Final Shape?
Aztecross has a great video here where he checks out a piece by Paul Tassi.
Video game discoveries from 2023
Let's see what players unearthed in video games last year.
Aesthetics from yesteryear
It's interesting to see how body standards have changed when it comes to bodybuilding.
Let's talk about Bethesda's game design
What do you think? Did Bethesda peak with Skyrim?
Take some lift tips from a fit 100-year-old
I hope to be this fit at 80, and hopefully even at 100.
Time to learn about happiness
Chase your happiness, but not at the expense or abuse of others.
Let Volition help you
Disco Elysium is fantastic. Have you played it yet?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! We've also launched a brand new game called Bubbletron. Go and check it out!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 8, 2024