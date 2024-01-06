New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - January 6, 2024

Weekend Discussion is back for 2024!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Dunking on streaming services

Dunkey takes on streaming services. Try to keep up.

A-Peele-ing

Conan talks with current Hideo Kojima collaborator Jordan Peele to talk about his career trajectory.

Hail to the Kingpin

Did you know that Echo is getting trotted out to die next week? Yeah, there isn't a lot of confidence in this one, it appears. But it's going to have Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and that's reason enough to give it a chance.

Oh, we 'Suc' again!

BearWare is recognized in the Mario Maker community as the man behind 'Thwomp Suc,' an infamously glitchy level that involved using Thwomps to vacuum nearby players into inescapable traps. He's now back with some more glitches and CarlSagan42 is here to show them to you.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, The Lemon Twigs!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola