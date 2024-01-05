Evening Reading - January 5, 2024

We're back, baby! It's a new year and time for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto is here with a message about the upcoming year in Monster Hunter, which includes new information on Monster Hunter Wilds to be revealed this summer.

Netflix has a fresh look at the next season of Arcane.

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Building a Pokemon resort

Here's a comprehensive look at the making of Pokemon Concierge.

Marvelous for 20 years

Ruth made me realize that this month marks 20 years in comics! It was January 2004 that I started writing this. pic.twitter.com/0329VTLtFm — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) January 6, 2024

Happy 20 years to Christos Gage, who has an incredible resume of excellent comics over that time period. He also has a long list of writing credits for TV and video games. His name has popped up on such hit TV shows as Marvel's Daredevil and Arrow while he's also written the scripts for such video game hits as Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Iron Man VR.

LET'S... go?

Full clip of Pat McAfee accusing ESPN Head of Event and Studio Production Norby Williamson of "sabotage" pic.twitter.com/sMFpa0Qk7q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Uh-oh... this might not end well for Pat.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Speedrunning Baldur's Gate 3? Not sure how they're going to run a game that's supposed to be about 100 hours l-- aaaaaaand they did it in 34 minutes. Just amazing.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai explains what "blade trails" are and how to make them look good in a video game.

This week in Shaqnews

We learned on last night's Evening Reading that the Orlando Magic are retiring Shaq's number. He's here to celebrate with the latest edition of Shaqtin' A Fool.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Um... it was a busy week in the world of pro wrestling, to say the least. Where do we start?

On Saturday, Samoa Joe became the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. And the Devil unmasked to reveal... MJF's best friend Adam Cole. This is going to undoubtedly lead to an incredible blowoff match in just a few...

Oh, they're both injured long-term. Well, crap.

Over in WWE, HOLY CRAP, IT'S THE ROCK!

On NXT, it's the wildest (no pun intended) dive you'll ever see. Seriously, watch this!

Back to AEW, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo puts Impact in the rear-view mirror and becomes the latest signee for AEW's women's division.

WHAT?!?! AOP IS BACK??? 🤯 🤯 🤯



Just moments after @fightbobby declared for the #RoyalRumble match, @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 were joined by AOP's Akam, Rezar and Paul Ellering who took out The #StreetProfits and Lashley! #SmackDown: New Year's Revolution pic.twitter.com/I2pzXdftNA — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2024

We swing back around to WWE where, after a three-year absence, the Authors of Pain have returned. And thankfully, they brought Hall of Fame manager "Precious" Paul Ellering back for the ride.

But, of course, we have to end this on New Japan's biggest event of the year. Wrestle Kingdom happened earlier this week, so let's leave you with the hype video for Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW's Bryan Danielson.

Tonight in video game music

Get into the groove of 2024 with this live set from The 8-Bit Big Band.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Readings for 2024!