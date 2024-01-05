New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 5, 2024

The first Friday Evening Reading of 2024 checks out some speedrunning, behind-the-scenes fun, and a desperate attempt to catch up with the world of pro wrestling.
Ozzie Mejia
1

We're back, baby! It's a new year and time for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

We're back! Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto is here with a message about the upcoming year in Monster Hunter, which includes new information on Monster Hunter Wilds to be revealed this summer.

Netflix has a fresh look at the next season of Arcane.

And... that's it. Hey, everybody else is settling back in from vacation, too, you know.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Building a Pokemon resort

Here's a comprehensive look at the making of Pokemon Concierge.

Marvelous for 20 years

Happy 20 years to Christos Gage, who has an incredible resume of excellent comics over that time period. He also has a long list of writing credits for TV and video games. His name has popped up on such hit TV shows as Marvel's Daredevil and Arrow while he's also written the scripts for such video game hits as Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Iron Man VR.

LET'S... go?

Uh-oh... this might not end well for Pat.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Speedrunning Baldur's Gate 3? Not sure how they're going to run a game that's supposed to be about 100 hours l-- aaaaaaand they did it in 34 minutes. Just amazing.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai explains what "blade trails" are and how to make them look good in a video game.

This week in Shaqnews

We learned on last night's Evening Reading that the Orlando Magic are retiring Shaq's number. He's here to celebrate with the latest edition of Shaqtin' A Fool.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Um... it was a busy week in the world of pro wrestling, to say the least. Where do we start?

On Saturday, Samoa Joe became the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. And the Devil unmasked to reveal... MJF's best friend Adam Cole. This is going to undoubtedly lead to an incredible blowoff match in just a few...

Oh, they're both injured long-term. Well, crap.

Over in WWE, HOLY CRAP, IT'S THE ROCK!

On NXT, it's the wildest (no pun intended) dive you'll ever see. Seriously, watch this!

Back to AEW, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo puts Impact in the rear-view mirror and becomes the latest signee for AEW's women's division.

We swing back around to WWE where, after a three-year absence, the Authors of Pain have returned. And thankfully, they brought Hall of Fame manager "Precious" Paul Ellering back for the ride.

But, of course, we have to end this on New Japan's biggest event of the year. Wrestle Kingdom happened earlier this week, so let's leave you with the hype video for Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW's Bryan Danielson.

Tonight in video game music

Get into the groove of 2024 with this live set from The 8-Bit Big Band.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Readings for 2024! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

