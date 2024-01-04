How the Reserve loadout works - The Finals Learn how the Reserve loadout works so you can take full advantage of this unique mechanic in The Finals.

There are two types of loadouts in The Finals, your main build and a Reserve loadout. While the Reserve is a mere four slots, it is a powerful mechanic that should be taken full advantage of, especially if you’re looking to get the most out of each match.

How the Reserve loadout works

The Reserve loadout is exactly as the name suggests: items that are sitting on the bench that you can sub into your build during a game of The Finals. This ensures that each player can only have a few options when entering into a match, which leads to important discussions around team composition. Obviously, you'll need to have spare equipment to put in there, which is where earning more VRs comes in helpful.

Only four items can go into the Reserve loadout. Mix and match weapons and gadgets so you're prepared for more situations.

Source: Shacknews

Because there are only four slots in the Reserve loadout, you should take some time to confer with your team about what each person will bring. For example, while your Medium build might have a Jump Pad in the Gadgets slot, you might like to put the Zipline in your Reserve loadout in case that would be of better use.

The Reserve isn’t just limited to gadgets and equipment, it’s also useful for having another weapon option (or two). While you might like to have the XP-54 as your main weapon, it can be worth having the SR-84 on the bench so you can swap to it if you’re finding a need for more long-range engagements.

How to access the Reserve

To swap your gear mid-match, you will need to wait until you die and then press the button that appears on-screen that indicates a loadout change. This button on PC is J. Here you can click on the item you want to swap out and select its replacement. Just note that if you get revived after changing your loadout, the change will not come into effect until next time you do a complete respawn.

Items in the Reserve can be swapped into your main loadout only when you've died.

Source: Shacknews

As for the reason why The Finals is so restrictive when it comes to what you can bring into a match, it no doubt comes down to design intention. By limiting the number of options, Embark has ensured players must make some tough choices and work together to create a cohesive team build. It also means players can’t just infinitely swap out builds, countering each other endlessly.

Before you head into your next match of The Finals, take a moment to really think about what should be in your Reserve loadout. Swap out things that aren’t working and put in something you might need to counter what your opponent is doing – and remember to strategize with your teammates. We’ve got a page dedicated to The Finals where you can find more helpful tips.