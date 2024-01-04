How to invite friends to a party - The Finals Add friends and invite them to your squad in The Finals.

The Finals had a surprise launch at the end of 2023, bringing with it a new experience for arena shooter fans. While the game is action-packed, it can be a bit difficult to get the party started, or more specifically, difficult to invite your friends to your party. The good news is that it is simple to squad up, once you realize what’s going on.

How to invite friends to a party

Inviting friends to your party in The Finals is as simple as clicking one of the two plus sign boxes on the main menu (invite to party buttons) and then clicking the plus icon beside the friend you want to invite. However, problems arise when the invite option does not appear on the Social page or your friends list is empty.



Source: Shacknews

Your friends list should look like this, with the yellow plus buttons beside your friends' names. Click that button to invite them.

Source: Shacknews

If your Social page is blank and the invite option isn’t there, you should restart the game. Launching the game again should fix the problem and you’ll see your friends listed down the center with yellow plus signs beside their names.

If your friends list is missing, as pictured here, restart your game so you can invite your friends.

Source: Shacknews

The Finals should automatically populate your friends list based on the platform you’re playing on. Playing with someone on another platform may require you to add them using their Embark ID. The ID can be found on the Social tab up the top-left. You will need to add them using the name and the number (username#1234).

When you do send a party invite, your friend should see it pop-up on their screen and offer them a prompt to join. In the event they don’t see it, continue to send invites or have them restart their game.

With your friends invited to the party, you’re free to hit Play and queue up for a match. Remember: if you cannot see your friends listed, you’ll need to restart the game. Be sure to check out our page on The Finals for more coverage on this explosive new shooter.