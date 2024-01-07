Weekend Discussion - January 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Welcome to a brand new year, everyone. Let's start off the first weekend the right way, with some puzzle solving. Sit back and relax as Simon solves a sudoku.
The crossover I didn't know I needed
Simon from Cracking the Cryptic on Numperphile? This is my nerdy dream come true. Let's listen to him talk about the Phistomephel Ring.
Jet Set Radio Future is a masterpiece, here's a doco about it
Video game documentaries are great. Jet Set Radio Future is one of my favorite games and it's been so damn long since its release. Hopefully SEGA delivers something excellent.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
How are your valuations going?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Have you checked out Bubbletron yet?
RomSteady has some things to fix
RomSteady on Cortex
Coding is just a skill I don't think I'll ever grasp.
Alan Wake 2 is a masterpiece
SerfaSam on Cortex
I cannot wait to see what's next.
When TJ can't sleep, he thinks
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
The man's mind is a palace of wild ideas and thoughts.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- No One Left to Love - Alan Wake, ROOS + BERG
- South Texas Death Ride - The Union Underground
- Let Us Hear Your Voice - Pennywise
- In The End - The Anix
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
- Shacknews 24 Most Anticipated Games of 2024
- Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023
- Shacknews Top 23 Indie Games of the Year 2023
