Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - January 7, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Welcome to a brand new year, everyone. Let's start off the first weekend the right way, with some puzzle solving. Sit back and relax as Simon solves a sudoku.

The crossover I didn't know I needed

Simon from Cracking the Cryptic on Numperphile? This is my nerdy dream come true. Let's listen to him talk about the Phistomephel Ring.

Jet Set Radio Future is a masterpiece, here's a doco about it

Video game documentaries are great. Jet Set Radio Future is one of my favorite games and it's been so damn long since its release. Hopefully SEGA delivers something excellent.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

How are your valuations going?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Have you checked out Bubbletron yet?

RomSteady has some things to fix

RomSteady on Cortex

Coding is just a skill I don't think I'll ever grasp.

Alan Wake 2 is a masterpiece

SerfaSam on Cortex

I cannot wait to see what's next.

When TJ can't sleep, he thinks

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

The man's mind is a palace of wild ideas and thoughts.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! There are other new ways to support Shacknews too, like checking out our new game, Bubbletron!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

