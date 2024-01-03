New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 405

Super Mario RPG continues on the Stevetendo show!
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo/Square Enix
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Super Mario RPG playthrough. For those who don’t know, Super Mario RPG is one of my all-time favorite video games and I have played it on the show quite a few times. That being said, when the remake released I knew it was going to get a spot on the Stevetendo show. During the last Super Mario RPG episode, we made it through Land’s End and Bean Valley.

We also arrived at Nimbus Land where the royal family has been kidnaped and it’s up to Mario to save the day. Mallow appears to look like King Nimbus but that’s only coincidence, right? I don’t want to jump the gun but this could be the last Mario RPG episode and you won’t want to miss it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Super Mario RPG. Time permitting tonight, I’ll try and take down the post-game boss fights too.

Super Mario RPG Playthrough
The Nimbus Land royal family needs our help!
©Nintendo/Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Bowser's Fury playthrough. Two playthroughs could be ending this week so next week could see quite a few new games getting started on the Stevetendo show!

The first week of the New Year is always tough to get through but let the Stevetendo show help you get through the doldrums of early January. If you’re looking for a new game to start this year, use Shacknews, with the help of our guides and videos, to pick out a real good one, like 2023 game of the year, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You could better yourself this year by subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming and never miss out on great shows again!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. I'm coming up with some ideas for the show and some of the games planned might surprise some of the loyal Stevetendo viewers!

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

