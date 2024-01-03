New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024
Evening Reading - January 3, 2024

Let's wrap up this hump day with Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo Power issue #1

Mario has come quite a long way.

Speaking of Mario...

Looks like his new voice actor had a pretty good year. I don't doubt it!

Prototype dev kit for the original Xbox!

Would kill to get my hands on one of these! I bet David Craddock has one of these things.

The Word of the day is Diligent

via GIPHY

From Merriam-Webster: "Someone or something described as diligent is characterized by steady, earnest, and energetic effort."

The Science of Willy Wonka

A fascinating glimpse into the mind of a serial killer.

A man's first impression of Los Angeles

Honestly, I had the same thought.

LeBron James coming to the livestreaming world?

I wonder if he knows he's in Fortnite.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Anya Taylor Joy (foreground) and Thomasin McKenzie (background) in Last Night in Soho.
Things will be great when you're downtown, playing Bubbletron!
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

