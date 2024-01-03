Evening Reading - January 3, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Nintendo Power issue #1

Nintendo Power Issue Number 1 from 1989 #WedNESday pic.twitter.com/bpbvSuYEa8 — 80s on the Brain (@80sOnTheBrain) January 3, 2024

Mario has come quite a long way.

Speaking of Mario...

Never in my wildest imagination could I have believed what this year would mean to me.



I have lived a lifetime’s worth of dreams in a year and I truly cannot put in to words how grateful I am.



From the bottom of my heart,



Thank you. — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) January 1, 2024

Looks like his new voice actor had a pretty good year. I don't doubt it!

Prototype dev kit for the original Xbox!

People who are unaware that this looks a lot like the prototype @Xbox devkits will not understand why I just aspirated my coffee. Here’s what they looked like: https://t.co/URhgKDH8Og pic.twitter.com/Iy7Y4UyxLh — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 3, 2024

Would kill to get my hands on one of these! I bet David Craddock has one of these things.

The Word of the day is Diligent

via GIPHY

From Merriam-Webster: "Someone or something described as diligent is characterized by steady, earnest, and energetic effort."

The Science of Willy Wonka

A fascinating glimpse into the mind of a serial killer.

A man's first impression of Los Angeles

my boyfriend is visiting LA for the first time pic.twitter.com/NajsOEqcLK — becca ☆ (@girrlpuppy) December 27, 2023

Honestly, I had the same thought.

LeBron James coming to the livestreaming world?

Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2023

I wonder if he knows he's in Fortnite.

