Evening Reading - January 2, 2024

Welcome to 2024, Shackers. We hope you had a great holiday. We are back in the saddle here at the website and ready to bring you another delightful year of the content. That said, today was a good start, but it’s time to close down this fine day of posting like we always do. Welcome to one of this year’s first Evening Readings! We hope you enjoy it.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

It’s a Steamboat Willie stampede!

The original Steamboat Willie cartoon entered public domain and the internet has wasted no time meming the heck out of it.

Too soon? Not soon enough, I’d argue.

Steamboat Willie pic.twitter.com/9lPlPjRcwJ — Wooffis Is Shill (@Wooffis1) January 2, 2024

We could probably do better than a crappy horror flick for Steamboat Willie.

It's something alright!

gonna do daily beats again now in 2024. number 1: a track using a sample i own the rights to pic.twitter.com/2BXGrVOzd4 — rj (@spellbang) January 3, 2024

If Steamboat Willie leads to more jams like this, it’s going to be fun times ahead. Very creative.

Are you brave enough for the Bajaversary?

god gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors pic.twitter.com/GSKya1T25Q — Ladder (@honzogonzo) January 2, 2024

Baja Blast in regular supply? Watch your blood sugar champs.

Back to the grind

back to work pic.twitter.com/iXlVbcGkMz — Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) January 2, 2024

I feel this Gengar today. He also kind of looks like if Drew Carey was a Pokemon, but that’s cool too.

A daring heist

Raccoon breaks through wall in airport to steal sweets 😂 pic.twitter.com/fcpQvAPpWr — out of context raccoons (@contextraccoons) January 2, 2024

Let that critter have those Twizzlers. They earned it.

New year, new fights

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Tekken 8 is right around the corner. You better believe I’ll be grinding when it arrives, but right now we’ve got a Ladiva to get to the highest rank in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising! Stay tuned for more fighting game fun.

And there you have it. If you want to support Shacknews, don’t forget you can for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron. It’s our newest game at Shacknews, allowing you to bend a number of prompts into a trillion dollar idea. Can you earn the Money Hat by figuring out the day’s highest valuation? It changes day to day. Here’s my latest multi-billion dollar idea!

A THC-Infused Space Tourist Video Game Studio? It just might work! What's your trillion dollar idea?

Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by for one of the first Evening Readings of the year. We hope you had a great holiday break. Did you play or accomplish something cool? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!