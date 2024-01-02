ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 404 Start the New Year off in style with the Stevetendo show!

I hope everyone had a nice holiday vacation and are ready to hit the ground running in the year 2024. The New Year holds bigger and better things for everyone and that includes the Stevetendo show. Tonight, we’re finally getting back to our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough. During the last episode, we made our way to the Pokemon Unity Lab and started to explore the facilities. It’s inside the Pokemon Unity Lab that hopefully we’ll find out what Unitas, the secret organization, is up to.

Pikachu and friends will have to use everything they’ve learned on their adventure to make it through the lab unharmed. The Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough has been a wild ride but it feels like we’re getting close to the final episode. I have enjoyed the game and if tonight is the end, I’ll give my opinion on the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough!

Pikachu just found out it could be the last episode of the playthrough!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough as well as the return of the Bowser's Fury to the show. Stay tuned to see what new playthroughs we start in the New Year!

The New Year has started and my resolution is to make the Stevetendo show even better in 2024. If your resolution for 2024 is to get better at video games, then you better use the guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. Getting a game over in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be a thing of the past if you use the Shacknews resources. If you didn’t know last year was a great year for gaming, check out the Year of the Games feature to see just how good a year it was.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. The holiday season brought a few new games to the Stevetendo show house and that means new playthroughs starting soon!