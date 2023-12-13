Albedo Wing god roll - Destiny 2 An Albedo Wing god roll will carve its way into your loadout this Dawning season.

The Dawning seasonal event returns for another round of festive fun and themed weaponry. This year, The Dawning brings a new festive Glaive to the festive table. Albedo Wing looks to bring a lot more melee to this year's festivities. Albedo Wing is an Arc, Aggressive Glaive, and comes with some new hot perks to warm Guardians up this Dawning season.

How to get Albedo Wing

Albedo Wing is guaranteed from The Dawning Event card by finishing Event challenges Ice Cold Combat and Thundersnow. Opening “A Gift in Return” boxes has a random chance to drop Albedo Wing. You can also open Festive Engrams for more chances at landing this Glaive.

Once unlocked, you can also pick up additional Albedo Wings by exchanging 25 Dawning Spirit and one “A Gift in Return” box with Eva at the Tower.

PvE - Albedo Wing god roll

Albedo Wing has a solid god roll for PvE and this can work well with ability-focused Guardian builds.

Albedo Wing god roll - PVE Haft Auxiliary Reserves (Shield Duration +15, Charge Time +15, Reload -5) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +1) Perk 1 Grave Robber (All equipped weapons get refilled from reserves on melee kills) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Origint Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent). Switch to Hakke Breach Armaments when The Dawning event ends. Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start off with Auxiliary Reserves which gives a big boosts to Shield Duration and Charge Time. This helps close the gap to your enemies safely or provide much needed protection in a tight spot. Appended Mag adds an extra projectile shot to Albedo Wing which helps pump out more damage at a distance when needed.

Grave Robber then takes advantage of Albedo Wing’s most powerful tool, its melee attack. Melee kills refill the Magazine from reserves so promotes some great blast and stab playstyles which work great in game modes such as Gambit and lower tier Nightfalls. Finish off with Demolitionist which rewards any kill from Albedo Wing with 10 percent grenade energy. It also refills the Magazine when throwing a grenade so with a build focused around grenades, it can easily be built towards a never ending loop of a full Magazine, a powerful projectile blast, melees, and a grenade almost always up and ready to throw.

PvP - Albedo Wing god roll

Glaives can be a useful tool in the Crucible for their benefits to the team on the whole rather than just individual strength.

Albedo Wing god roll - PVP Haft Auxiliary Reserves (Shield Duration +15, Charge Time +15, Reload -5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Beacon Rounds (Weapon kills grants projectile tracking. Dealing damage extends the buff duration) Perk 2 Close to Melee (30 percent increased Glaive melee damage for 10 seconds upon scoring a Glaive projectile kill. Dealing projectile or melee damage extends the buff duration by five seconds, up to 10 seconds) Origint Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent). Switch to Hakke Breach Armaments when The Dawning event ends. Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start off with Auxiliary Rounds to ensure the Glaive shield has more up time for blocking damage and can be used again faster with the increased Charge Time. Add Accurized Rounds for Range, making the Glaive projectile more potent when firing at opponents.

While Beacon Rounds does need activation by getting a kill, once done the Glaive projectiles track their targets, making it difficult for opponents to dodge the powerful blast. Round this off with Close to Melee. This then grants large benefits to the Glaive melee attack and by getting any type of hit, increases the duration.

Albedo Wing is a great addition to The Dawning’s collection of weaponry and will ensure Guardians have a solid weapon to chase over the next three weeks. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.