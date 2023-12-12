New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 12, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means that it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Hey hey, Shackers. Welcome to middle of December 2023. We’re running out of sand in the hourglass for this wild year of gaming, and there isn’t much more left than to share the Shacknews Awards and Hall of Fame inductees. We’re almost there, but there’s still a little ways to go this week. With today coming to an end and getting us all the closer to this year’s close, we’ve assembled another fine Evening Reading to close down the day of posting. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Seeing gamedev in the world around us

I wonder how often this happens to Carmack, given how programmer minded he is.

God on dog design

TBH, this is worse than the apple, if even just for the chocolate curse.

Chaotic support

Honestly, in a game where everyone is generally completely supportive, it’s really funny that Cygames put in a character that trolls and gaslight you instead.

Guys will see this…

To be honest? Hell yeah.

Peanuts gang airs their grievances

It's Festivus for the rest of us, even in the Schultz-verse.

A tyrant no more

JP players are going to have to find new ways to cheese you in the close-quarters game.

A little help from our friends

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Diana is the best, and Hitman 3 really let her shine as Bill demonstrates in his recent Cortex Shout.

There you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this December 12, 2023. As we coast into the close of this year, we’d like to Thank you all for stopping by, and don’t forget that you can support Shacknews through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It’s always highly appreciated. Don’t have a dollar? Well you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pet pics, pit them in battles against other pets, and vote in the ultimate battle of cuteness.

A mini-Aussie shepherd having a good belly scritch in her bed under the Xmas tree.
Flaff loves belly scritches by the Xmas tree.

Take care, and have a good week, Shackers. How are you getting ready to enjoy the holidays? Any games you’re catching up on? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

