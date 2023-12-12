Evening Reading - December 12, 2023

Hey hey, Shackers. Welcome to middle of December 2023. We’re running out of sand in the hourglass for this wild year of gaming, and there isn’t much more left than to share the Shacknews Awards and Hall of Fame inductees. We’re almost there, but there’s still a little ways to go this week. With today coming to an end and getting us all the closer to this year’s close, we’ve assembled another fine Evening Reading to close down the day of posting. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Seeing gamedev in the world around us

There is an art installation at DFW airport that looks like CG aliasing and I hate it. pic.twitter.com/DTBI3XQnbI — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) December 12, 2023

I wonder how often this happens to Carmack, given how programmer minded he is.

God on dog design

TBH, this is worse than the apple, if even just for the chocolate curse.

Chaotic support

If you set goldship as your partner in GBVSR, she gives you terrible advice, tells you to mash, starts going off on tangents and talking about food



this is the best game I've ever seen — 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms Open! (@kujikawaii) December 12, 2023

Honestly, in a game where everyone is generally completely supportive, it’s really funny that Cygames put in a character that trolls and gaslight you instead.

Guys will see this…

Guys will see this and just think "hell yeah" pic.twitter.com/L283rE26Eh — 9VOLTWISEMAN (@9voltwiseman) December 12, 2023

To be honest? Hell yeah.

Peanuts gang airs their grievances

A Charlie Brown Festivus. pic.twitter.com/tkLNwPNwcp — Festivus Web (@FestivusWeb) December 12, 2023

It's Festivus for the rest of us, even in the Schultz-verse.

A tyrant no more

"JP OD Amnesia is no longer throw invul" pic.twitter.com/MRBU2UtsjF — Brutus 🇨🇦 (@Le_Brutus) December 12, 2023

JP players are going to have to find new ways to cheese you in the close-quarters game.

A little help from our friends

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Diana is the best, and Hitman 3 really let her shine as Bill demonstrates in his recent Cortex Shout.

There you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this December 12, 2023. As we coast into the close of this year, we’d like to Thank you all for stopping by, and don’t forget that you can support Shacknews through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It’s always highly appreciated. Don’t have a dollar? Well you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pet pics, pit them in battles against other pets, and vote in the ultimate battle of cuteness.

Flaff loves belly scritches by the Xmas tree.

Take care, and have a good week, Shackers. How are you getting ready to enjoy the holidays? Any games you’re catching up on? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!