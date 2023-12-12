ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 402 The Journey in Super Mario RPG continues on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into tour Super Mario RPG playthrough. Super Mario RPG is one of my all-time favorite games and I try to play it at least once a year. The remake coming out will give me the option to play the game multiple times this year and that isn’t a bad thing. During the last Super Mario RPG episode, we dove into the deep sea and defeated Jonathan Jonny Jones to claim star piece number four.

The high we were on was short-lived because we had to give the star piece to Speardovich to save Seaside town. After taking down Speardovich, our next destination was Land’s End. Land’s End is an interesting place with all kinds of monsters to fight. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough.

Bean Valley can't be all bad, can it?

©Nintendo/Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Bowser's Fury playthrough. This week marks the last Stevetendo show episodes of the year so if you miss out, you'll have to wait until the new year for new Stevetendo and you wouldn't want that!

The holiday season is upon us

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know what the holiday season could bring!