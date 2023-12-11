Evening Reading - December 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a big one. Sit back and enjoy!

Aztecross' The Day Before review

What a terrible game. Let's hear more!

Dunkey dunks on The Day Before

This game sounded like such a scam.

Jeff has some points on Bulgarian Split Squats

Fix your form!

Coffee hack!

Hoffmann has some information on coffee beans.

Glitterbomb for car thieves

Mark Rober has another, final glitterbomb.

Halo 2 Cairo Station speed run

MisterMonopoli is back at it again.

LegalEagle talks about Trump's lawyer

Certainly an interesting watch!

Shyway has thoughts on Halo Infinite Firefight

Firefight has always been so dang good.

