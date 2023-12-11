Evening Reading - December 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink's endgame feels like a good combo of co-op RPG & action
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review: The mild, mild west
- Baldur's Gate 3 review: A natural 20
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy producer talks about remastering Apollo's story
- The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers
- The Day Before publisher announces studio shutdown amid financial troubles
- Alan Wake 2 gets NG+, new ending & Nightmare difficulty next week
- Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo postponed due to threats
- GameStop (GME) board approves Investment Policy delegating portfolio management to CEO Ryan Cohen
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is a big one. Sit back and enjoy!
Aztecross' The Day Before review
What a terrible game. Let's hear more!
Dunkey dunks on The Day Before
This game sounded like such a scam.
Jeff has some points on Bulgarian Split Squats
Fix your form!
Coffee hack!
Hoffmann has some information on coffee beans.
Glitterbomb for car thieves
Mark Rober has another, final glitterbomb.
Halo 2 Cairo Station speed run
MisterMonopoli is back at it again.
LegalEagle talks about Trump's lawyer
Certainly an interesting watch!
Shyway has thoughts on Halo Infinite Firefight
Firefight has always been so dang good.
