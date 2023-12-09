Weekend Discussion - December 9, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Let's finally talk about plagiarism

It took almost a week, but yes, I was able to watch the full four-hour essay from Hbbomerguy. Not in one sitting, oh lord no. But after all that time, I can absolutely tell you all that this was worth a watch, even if you (like me) had never heard of half of these subjects, because the topic of plagiarism should speak to everyone.

Ascension

Even Rick Sanchez can't help but wonder if heaven is real.

Knee-deep in Poo

Several weeks ago, BarbarousKing released Grand Poo World 3, the peak of Super Mario World ROM hacks to this date. Barb has since put together this highlight reel of the Mario community trying to play through it.

Play it again

The Game Awards this year sucked. There's no getting around that. With that said, the Game Awards Orchestra never misses. Let's watch the Game of the Year medley one more time.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, "Platinum" Max Caster! (What? I can sneak wrestling onto this feature, too.)

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. This is the end of my Weekend Discussion posts for 2023. By this time next week, the Shacknews staff will be on vacation for the rest of the year.

We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!