How to get Lair Keys - Destiny 2 Get a good supply of Lair Keys so you can unlock the chests in Riven's Lair and The Coil in Destiny 2.

Lair Keys are this season’s key currency needed to gain more rewards in Destiny 2. Like the seasons that have come before Season of the Wish, acquiring Lair Keys is simple, but it can be easy to wonder whether you’re farming them efficiently. Here’s where Lair Keys are more likely to drop so you can focus your efforts.

How to get Lair Keys

Lair Keys are earned by completing activities throughout Destiny 2. Ritual playlists and activities in the Dreaming City are the best sources of Lair Keys, as they are more likely to reward one when you complete an activity.

Lair Keys drop from Ritual activities and the Dreaming City.

Source: Shacknews

In terms of how you should go about farming Lair Keys, begin by completing your Ritual tasks, like running Vanguard Ops, completing Crucible matches, and playing Gambit. Once this is done, you should focus your efforts on playing Dreaming City content. Simply load into the Dreaming City and do public events, Lost Sectors, Ascendant Chests, and more.

Probably the best farming method is to just jump into the Blind Well. Not only is it a great place to level up your crafted weapons, you’ll be earning XP toward ranking up the Spirit of Riven and it’s currently dropping a lot of Enhancement Cores.

Once you’ve farmed Lair Keys, you can jump back into The Coil and open the chest at the end for some better loot. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Season of the Wish.