Evening Reading - December 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Amazing case of internet investigation

just had the weirdest experience



was watching an X-files episode & there’s this country song playing in the background of the bar they’re in



& it’s so good it jars me out of my idle multitasking to Shazam it



except — auntie cistamine (@laurenancona) December 5, 2023

This was a compelling mystery to follow!

Some fun Baldur's Gate 3 stats

⚔️ Since our launch in August, over 1.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3.

🧀 A number almost equaled by those of you transformed into a wheel of cheese.

📈 All this, and more in our latest thread of amazing stats! pic.twitter.com/38hSZw1wPk — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 5, 2023

Shadowheart best girl!

What's your mood for today?

You're either one or the other.

The East Coast winter experience

living in massachusetts pic.twitter.com/rPhx4uaXhS — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 5, 2023

Just wait until you see the frost trolls.

Happy birthday, Giannis!

Giannis got surprised for his birthday at the Bucks' In-Season Tournament Semifinals press conference 🥳



🏆 Bucks-Pacers | Thursday | 5pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QLxUV7oVgN — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

What a dude.

First look at Your Monster

First look at “YOUR MONSTER” starring Melissa Barrera!! i’m already obsessed 👀 pic.twitter.com/NLP3foSKOT — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🦇 (@horrorsthetics) December 6, 2023

Love the Bride of Frankenstein look!

The power a song can have

I apparently have to do everything myself.



WB, hire me to promote Godzilla x Kong https://t.co/fmqdstpnq0 pic.twitter.com/sCk3EgbWjC — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) December 3, 2023

Instantly improves the trailer.

Sebastian Stan as Donal Tump in a new movie

First look at Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump in ‘THE APPRENTICE’.



(Source: https://t.co/XFguESCoQl) pic.twitter.com/KesmkrOF4p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2023

Please let us hear his voice. Please.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.



Source: Hey, what are you doing down there? Got time to vote in Shackpets?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.