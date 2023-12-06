Evening Reading - December 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GTA 6 trailer crosses 105 million views on YouTube in two days
- Everything announced at Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition
- Google reveals Gemini AI language model
- Twitch to end business & operations in Korea
- GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue estimates on smaller than expected loss
- GameStop (GME) will not hold a Q3 2023 earnings conference call
- GameStop (GME) ended Q3 2023 with $1.2095 billion in cash & marketable securities
- GameStop (GME) reports 75.4 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of November 30, 2023
- GameStop (GME) reported a $14 million cash flow increase in Q3 2023
- GameStop (GME) board approves Investment Policy delegating portfolio management to CEO Ryan Cohen
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Amazing case of internet investigation
just had the weirdest experience— auntie cistamine (@laurenancona) December 5, 2023
was watching an X-files episode & there’s this country song playing in the background of the bar they’re in
& it’s so good it jars me out of my idle multitasking to Shazam it
except
This was a compelling mystery to follow!
Some fun Baldur's Gate 3 stats
⚔️ Since our launch in August, over 1.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3.— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 5, 2023
🧀 A number almost equaled by those of you transformed into a wheel of cheese.
📈 All this, and more in our latest thread of amazing stats! pic.twitter.com/38hSZw1wPk
Shadowheart best girl!
What's your mood for today?
December 5, 2023
You're either one or the other.
The East Coast winter experience
living in massachusetts pic.twitter.com/rPhx4uaXhS— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 5, 2023
Just wait until you see the frost trolls.
Happy birthday, Giannis!
Giannis got surprised for his birthday at the Bucks' In-Season Tournament Semifinals press conference 🥳— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023
🏆 Bucks-Pacers | Thursday | 5pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QLxUV7oVgN
What a dude.
First look at Your Monster
First look at “YOUR MONSTER” starring Melissa Barrera!! i’m already obsessed 👀 pic.twitter.com/NLP3foSKOT— 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🦇 (@horrorsthetics) December 6, 2023
Love the Bride of Frankenstein look!
The power a song can have
I apparently have to do everything myself.— Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) December 3, 2023
WB, hire me to promote Godzilla x Kong https://t.co/fmqdstpnq0 pic.twitter.com/sCk3EgbWjC
Instantly improves the trailer.
Sebastian Stan as Donal Tump in a new movie
First look at Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump in ‘THE APPRENTICE’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2023
(Source: https://t.co/XFguESCoQl) pic.twitter.com/KesmkrOF4p
Please let us hear his voice. Please.
