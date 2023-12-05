Evening Reading - December 5, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We have arrived at December. We’re in the homestretch of 2023. There isn’t much more to this long and wild year, but we’ve still got a little bit left in the tank to close it out proper. Be sure to stay tuned as we cover The Game Awards 2023, release our Shacknews Year of the Games 2023 awards, and announce our Shacknews Hall of Fame 2023. But for now? For now, let’s close the day of posting down proper with another bout of Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Grand Theft Auto 6 looks good

Grand Theft Auto VI (2025) pic.twitter.com/bTREC9kx1O — Gino Viteri (@Gino_Viteri) December 5, 2023

Can’t believe we’ll finally get to live the life of the Gator Kicker.

Game recognize game

GTA6 looks INSANE!!!! SHEESH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 5, 2023

King James must have really loved those twerk physics in the GTA6 trailer.

Men want one thing

It's me. I’m men. Can’t deny a good woop tube.

We’ve got ourselves some company

Have you played? Lethal Company is ridiculous and fun.

An unlikely meeting

bro this dbd update is fire pic.twitter.com/Iv9CZm3aj6 — orchid ☆ (@cherylmason) December 4, 2023

Only in Fortnite can Michael Myers play his song on a Casio keyboard while the Stranger Things Demogorgon grooves.

The Elder Scrolls: Massachusetts

living in massachusetts pic.twitter.com/rPhx4uaXhS — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 5, 2023

Drink Dunkin’ coffee to restore vitality.

Here comes the boys

Oh lawd!

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this December 5. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content and would like to remind you that you can support Shacknews easily through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pictures of pets and pit them in battle against other pet pics in the ultimate battle of cute pet superiority.

Flaff had herself a big yawn after a fresh trim this week.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening and enjoy your sprint to the holidays and the end of 2023.