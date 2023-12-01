Evening Reading - December 1, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone at Shacknews. We're away for the weekend, but I leave you with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The new Marvel Snap season begins on Monday. Allow Second Dinner to dazzle you from the Hellfire Gala.

Prepare for the coming of Mauga with this animated short from Overwatch 2.

And Star Wars: The Old Republic's 7.4 update is right around the corner and brings in a new faction of Mandalorians.

F is for Flute Guy

I WILL PLAY AGAIN @ tHE GAME AWARDS NEXT WEEK!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

-ESTARE DE NUEVO EN "THE GAME AWARDS" la semana próxima! ¡Dios les bendiga!

Je SERAI ENCORE AUX “GAME AWARDS" la semaine prochaine! Soyez bénis!

.#GameAwards #lornebalfe #FluteGuy #PedroEustache pic.twitter.com/e7L4nwJLKj — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 1, 2023

The breakout star of last year's Game Awards is returning.

Fight Against a Somewhat Stronger Monster

Super Peanuts RPG pic.twitter.com/7eyXsVWKYT — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) December 1, 2023

Lucy using her football-holding attack and launching Charlie Brown at enemies is as cruel as Bowser tossing Mario.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Bubzia has some blinfolded exploits in store for everyone today. Watch him put on a glitch showcase for both Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time while blindfolded.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, oh, this is a fun one. Sakurai explores UI functionality and talks about a controller suggestion he once offered Nintendo.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq traded his seat in the Studio for a seat in the broadcast booth last night.



Best of @SHAQ on the call in Miami 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/gnI6IlPTSa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 29, 2023

Shaq was on the call this week, so let's take a look at how that went.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welp… he's back…

Again.

Tonight in video game music

To celebrate 25 years of Grim Fandango, Tim Schafer and company put on a special concert.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of December!