2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 1, 2023

Only one month before the new year. Let's start it with some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone at Shacknews. We're away for the weekend, but I leave you with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The new Marvel Snap season begins on Monday. Allow Second Dinner to dazzle you from the Hellfire Gala.

Prepare for the coming of Mauga with this animated short from Overwatch 2.

And Star Wars: The Old Republic's 7.4 update is right around the corner and brings in a new faction of Mandalorians.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

F is for Flute Guy

The breakout star of last year's Game Awards is returning.

Fight Against a Somewhat Stronger Monster

Lucy using her football-holding attack and launching Charlie Brown at enemies is as cruel as Bowser tossing Mario.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Bubzia has some blinfolded exploits in store for everyone today. Watch him put on a glitch showcase for both Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time while blindfolded.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, oh, this is a fun one. Sakurai explores UI functionality and talks about a controller suggestion he once offered Nintendo.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq was on the call this week, so let's take a look at how that went.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welp… he's back…

Again.

Tonight in video game music

To celebrate 25 years of Grim Fandango, Tim Schafer and company put on a special concert.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of December! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

