Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 1: Steam Autumn Sale hangover

It's time to wake up. The tornado of deals from the Steam Autumn Sale is over. It's now time to begin recovery. Fortunately, there are still places to go for some decent deals. If you don't want to buy anything, head over to Steam for a handful of free weekends for games like BattleBit Remastered, Hell Let Loose, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Icarus.

Elsewhere, you can find the best of Sega from Fanatical and GamesPlanet while Gamersgate still had the best from Capcom. And don't forget to look for discounted newer releases from Green Man Gaming, Gamebillet, and Fanatical.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay $5 or more to also receive Thief of Thieves: Season One, The Big Con, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season Two. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Homestead Arcana, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, and WrestleQuest. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution. These activate on Steam. A VR headset is required to play The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

