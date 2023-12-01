Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 1: Steam Autumn Sale hangover

It's time to wake up. The tornado of deals from the Steam Autumn Sale is over. It's now time to begin recovery. Fortunately, there are still places to go for some decent deals. If you don't want to buy anything, head over to Steam for a handful of free weekends for games like BattleBit Remastered, Hell Let Loose, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Icarus.
Elsewhere, you can find the best of Sega from Fanatical and GamesPlanet while Gamersgate still had the best from Capcom. And don't forget to look for discounted newer releases from Green Man Gaming, Gamebillet, and Fanatical.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Jitsu Squad - FREE until 12/7
- Mighty Fight Federation - FREE until 12/7
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/2)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- Front Mission 1st Remake - $23.44 (33% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $5.59 (44% off)
Fanatical
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $42.69 (39% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $36.59 (39% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.89 (49% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $31.49 (48% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Persona 3 Portable [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.49 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.95 (26% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $35.89 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $22.21 (44% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $32.95 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $26.24 (48% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (54% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.90 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $18.59 (38% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Evil Dead GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.90 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $24.50 (39% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $18.99 (68% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $36.59 (39% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $9.99 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (85% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $19.49 (22% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay $5 or more to also receive Thief of Thieves: Season One, The Big Con, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season Two. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Homestead Arcana, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, and WrestleQuest. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution. These activate on Steam. A VR headset is required to play The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.
Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
Steam
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/4)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/4)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/4)
- Icarus - $23.44 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/4)
- Eternights - $20.09 (33% off)
- Volcanoids [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Golf With Your Friends Starter Edition - $8.40 (65% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
