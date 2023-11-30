New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 30, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hey man, nice shot

Nice shot, man.

EOD = End of December?

Oh! End of day...

Phish is going to play the Orb next year

If only hallucinogens were legal in Vegas.

Everybody from the 3-1-3...

B Rabbit in Fornite? In this economy?

Snoop is a legend

Solid white guy voice.

One needs balance and physics

Impressive.

Pooping on company time as an olympic sport?

It's not as fun when you are self-employed.

Joe Biden is not fit to run the US economy

The President has made several statements where he blatantly misinterprets inflation data. Now he is going on the offensive to tell businesses to lower prices while inflation is still on the rise? This is not a statement about any political party's viability in the 2024 election, just an observation that the most powerful politician in America doesn't understand simple inflation data. This tweet from Biden comes on the same day that the latest pending home sales data dropped to a record low. That's right. worse than during the financial crisis.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 30, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola