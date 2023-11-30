Evening Reading - November 30, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The Shacknews team will be raising money for @AbleGamers with a jam-packed Stream-a-thon this Friday!— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 29, 2023
Join us on Twitch at 8 am PT/ 11 am ET as we kick things off with a #ResidentEvil4 head to head race!
We've got ALOT planned so make sure to follow https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE to… pic.twitter.com/e3y6JWYG8A
- Baldur's Gate 3 review: A natural 20
- Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior review: Breathe deep, aim true
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion review: The end of an era
- The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees
- Tesla Cybertruck increases base edition price to $60,990 USD
- Tesla Cybertruck removes mention of 500-mile range three motor model
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 notes add an epilogue to the game
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) VR Mode launches next week
- Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 headline December 2023's Xbox Game Pass lineup
- Destiny 2: Starter Pack pulled from Steam following community backlash
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hey man, nice shot
GOALIE GOAL pic.twitter.com/IIEfRXcfTU— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 1, 2023
Nice shot, man.
EOD = End of December?
Pretty cool to see Google’s product team in action: pic.twitter.com/TvpRqqqhdZ— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) December 1, 2023
Oh! End of day...
Phish is going to play the Orb next year
JUST ANNOUNCED: Phish will bring four performances to Sphere on Apr 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. Each of Phish’s shows will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. pic.twitter.com/iRzFPx3ugJ— Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 30, 2023
If only hallucinogens were legal in Vegas.
Everybody from the 3-1-3...
Someone recreated B-Rabbit vs. Papa Doc in Fortnite.😭 pic.twitter.com/mYto0yp6pz— The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) November 29, 2023
B Rabbit in Fornite? In this economy?
Snoop is a legend
Solid white guy voice.
One needs balance and physics
One understands physics, the others are good at balancing pic.twitter.com/gPeekNJ70T— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 28, 2023
Impressive.
Pooping on company time as an olympic sport?
Me if pooping on company time was an Olympic sport pic.twitter.com/RlPuKvyOeF— Darryl F Kennedy (@DarrylFKennedy2) November 28, 2023
It's not as fun when you are self-employed.
Joe Biden is not fit to run the US economy
Let me be clear to any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down even as inflation has come down: It’s time to stop the price gouging.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 30, 2023
Give American consumers a break.
The President has made several statements where he blatantly misinterprets inflation data. Now he is going on the offensive to tell businesses to lower prices while inflation is still on the rise? This is not a statement about any political party's viability in the 2024 election, just an observation that the most powerful politician in America doesn't understand simple inflation data. This tweet from Biden comes on the same day that the latest pending home sales data dropped to a record low. That's right. worse than during the financial crisis.
Actually…. It’s BENANCE.— Jonzzy (@jonzzyTV) November 22, 2023
$BENANCE #BENANCE pic.twitter.com/dIRF3fNRvh
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Dude knows where his feet are. It reminds me of a part in this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwGLBiKeaR8 (6 minutes)
Watch while medicated :)
