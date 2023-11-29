New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 29, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 gets a release date!

Extremely hyped for Shadow.

The Boys: Mexico is coming

After Gen V, I'm down for whatever they're cooking up!

The most devastating student email

I wouldn't speak for the rest of the day after receiving this email.

American Dad remains top-tier

Roger might be the funniest character across the MacFarlane shows.

First look at the Fallout series!

It's going to be canon with the games, too!

Just a few homies being homies

What a vibe.

The Scott Pilgrim cast recording for the anime

God I love this cast.

Happy birthday to Chadwick Boseman

R.I.P., legend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out
I suspect you want to download Shackpets on iOS and Android.
Source: Lionsgate

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

