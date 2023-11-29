Evening Reading - November 29, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update version 3.0.1 patch notes
- Unity to scrap agreement with Weta FX & lay off around 265 employees
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Public Beta Test on PC opens for pre-loading
- Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition announced for 2024 release
- Sega says Sonic Superstars had a weaker start but can still reach Frontiers sales
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition titles coming to Netflix subscribers
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam gets 2025 release window
- Destiny 2: Starter Pack pulled from Steam following community backlash
- Creative Assembly will be refocusing on RTS games following Hyenas cancellation
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 gets a release date!
Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023
Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0
Extremely hyped for Shadow.
The Boys: Mexico is coming
‘THE BOYS: MEXICO’ spin-off is in the works.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023
Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal will exec produce but not star in major capacity. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (‘Blue Beetle’) will write the series. pic.twitter.com/gjXuBSyKxE
After Gen V, I'm down for whatever they're cooking up!
The most devastating student email
I will never recover from this student email. pic.twitter.com/Jzj5nyGKsa— John Penniman (@Historiographos) November 28, 2023
I wouldn't speak for the rest of the day after receiving this email.
American Dad remains top-tier
American Dad funny for shit like this pic.twitter.com/FppfvGd3hi— Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) November 27, 2023
Roger might be the funniest character across the MacFarlane shows.
First look at the Fallout series!
First look at the ‘FALLOUT’ series, starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023
Releasing April 12 on Prime Video.
(Source: https://t.co/WonAaFWZBB) pic.twitter.com/7pgPV1TDeK
It's going to be canon with the games, too!
Just a few homies being homies
three best friends chillin pic.twitter.com/SbfUwo8kmS— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 29, 2023
What a vibe.
The Scott Pilgrim cast recording for the anime
The ‘SCOTT PILGRIM’ cast returning to record for the anime. pic.twitter.com/FqFv24zsLv— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 29, 2023
God I love this cast.
Happy birthday to Chadwick Boseman
We remember and miss @chadwickboseman on his birthday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FP066Jc88j— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 30, 2023
R.I.P., legend.
