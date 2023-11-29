Evening Reading - November 29, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 gets a release date!

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Extremely hyped for Shadow.

The Boys: Mexico is coming

‘THE BOYS: MEXICO’ spin-off is in the works.



Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal will exec produce but not star in major capacity. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (‘Blue Beetle’) will write the series. pic.twitter.com/gjXuBSyKxE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023

After Gen V, I'm down for whatever they're cooking up!

The most devastating student email

I will never recover from this student email. pic.twitter.com/Jzj5nyGKsa — John Penniman (@Historiographos) November 28, 2023

I wouldn't speak for the rest of the day after receiving this email.

American Dad remains top-tier

American Dad funny for shit like this pic.twitter.com/FppfvGd3hi — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) November 27, 2023

Roger might be the funniest character across the MacFarlane shows.

First look at the Fallout series!

First look at the ‘FALLOUT’ series, starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins.



Releasing April 12 on Prime Video.



(Source: https://t.co/WonAaFWZBB) pic.twitter.com/7pgPV1TDeK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023

It's going to be canon with the games, too!

Just a few homies being homies

three best friends chillin pic.twitter.com/SbfUwo8kmS — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 29, 2023

What a vibe.

The Scott Pilgrim cast recording for the anime

The ‘SCOTT PILGRIM’ cast returning to record for the anime. pic.twitter.com/FqFv24zsLv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 29, 2023

God I love this cast.

Happy birthday to Chadwick Boseman

We remember and miss @chadwickboseman on his birthday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FP066Jc88j — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 30, 2023

R.I.P., legend.

