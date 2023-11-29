ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 398 Detective Pikachu Returns to the Stevetendo show lineup!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re putting our best detective gear on to help Pikachu fight crime in Detective Pikachu Returns. During the last Detective Pikachu Returns episode, Pikachu was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit. We cleared his good name and found out who the real culprit was.

After busting Pikachu out of prison, we decided to find out more info from one of Rachel’s friends, Jessica. She works at a Pizza place in the Bamboo Borough so it’s time for the start of another adventure. Finding Jessica will be our first quest but there is plenty more to do in the Bamboo Borough; with all the Pokemon roaming around the city streets. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough. There are a few chapters left and you won’t want to miss it!

I have a feeling that she has something to say to me.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough with three star pieces in hand. There will be more Bowser's Fury on the show too so stay tuned!

You’d be crazy not to use Shacknews to help with your Christmas shopping. Get a head of your shopping by using the Shacknews gift guide to find the perfect gift for your gamer. You could also be generous and give a gift back to Shacknews in the form of subscribing to the Twitch channel with Prime Gaming. It’s free and it shows how much you care for Shacknews.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played. We’re getting closer to episode four hundred of the Stevetendo show so stay tuned to see what we have planned for the special episode!