Retrofuturist god roll - Destiny 2 Prediction: You'll love this Retrofuturist god roll for Destiny 2.

Retrofuturist is a Shotgun that’s been in Destiny 2 since the beginning and has received its second perk refresh as of Season of the Wish. As a Void, Lightweight Frame, 80RPM Shotgun, Retrofuturist is a fast-firing option that can perform well in Crucible and PvE content, provided you have a god roll that suits your playstyle.

How to get Retrofuturist

Retrofuturist is a random drop from Crucible matches and from Shaxx rank-up packages. As is the norm, you can use Shaxx’s Focusing mechanic to transform the Engrams directly into rolls of Retrofuturist. This should help you secure one of the following god rolls. Read over our Crucible Ranks guide for information on the points you need to hit each rank-up.

PvP – Retrofuturist god roll

When it comes to using a Shotgun like Retrofuturist in PvP, there are a couple of primary goals: Range, draw speed, and aim speed. Boosting these makes you a monster to deal with. The good news is that this shotty can cover all three.

Retrofuturist - PVP Barrel Full Choke (Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread while aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage) Magazine Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk 1 Quickdraw (This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait One Quiet Moment (Grants increased reload speed and handling when out of combat. Swords gain faster movement speed) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Booster (Slightly increases the range at which radar detects enemies)

Unfortunately, Retrofuturist doesn’t have Hammer-Forged Rifling, so we’re going with the next best things: Full Choke. Aiming down sights will reduce the spread, which is great given this is not a slug shotty and has pelts. However, you can make up some lost ground with Accurized Rounds and a Range masterwork.

For the perks, there are a few great options but two clear winners: Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights. Quickdraw boosts the ready and stow speed to maximum while Snapshot Sights improves the aim-down-sights animation. This makes for a violently aggressive Shotgun, especially considering it is a Lightweight Frame (better handling and faster movement).

PvE – Retrofuturist god roll

While Retrofuturist is a Crucible drop, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was mainly a PvE Shotgun. This thing has a ton of great perks for PvE players, which means those who want to excel in non-PvP activities will need to brave the Crucible to get one of these babies.

Retrofuturist - PVE Barrel Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range) Magazine Assault Mag (+10 Rounds Per Minute, +15 Stability) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Trench Barrel (After a successful melee hit, this weapon gains increased damage, handling, and reload speed for a short duration – or until three shots are fired) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. Increases lunge distance for Swords, and projectile velocity for Launchers) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec

There are a few good Barrel perks to choose from here, but Smallbore offers a nice bump to Stability and Range. This is useful, given we also want to get Assault Mag for the increase to the rate of fire, which is why reining in that Stability stat is important.

When it comes to PvE activities, you rarely want to suffer slow reload speeds, so Auto-Loading Holster is one of the few S-tier perks in the game. Fire all your shells, swap to your other weapon and let Retrofuturist reload itself. Then there’s Trench Barrel, which is just free damage. Land a melee hit and then whenever you fire off three rounds, melee the boss or enemy again. This is really great at knocking down powerful combatants, especially if you put on a Major Spec mod.

Make sure you’re using Nadir Focus for the increase to accuracy and range while you’re firing as the other option increases reload speed and you won’t be reloading manually. As for the Masterwork, I like to get Handling on any weapon I’ll be using to damage a boss. This ensures it is quicker to pull the weapon out and get it up to your eye so you can deal damage.

A Retrofuturist god roll for PvE or PvP will take a bit of effort to acquire. However, when you do get the roll you want, you’ll find this thing does wonders in any activity. Read over our God Roll section in our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for information on many of the other fantastic weapons you can receive randomly or craft at the Relic.