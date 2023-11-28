Breakneck god roll - Destiny 2 Snap up a Breakneck god roll for PVP or PVE in Destiny 2 and make some heads roll.

Breakneck has returned to Destiny 2 in Season of the Wish after being MIA for a considerable amount of time. This Kinetic Auto Rifle is once again dropping from Gambit, and with a suite of updated perks, it’s one you will want to collect. The main drawback is that the gun has an overwhelming number of perks, which can make it tough to get a Breakneck god roll – the good news is you can Focus this one at Drifter.

How to get Breakneck

Breakneck is a random drop from completing Gambit matches and from rank-up Engrams at Drifter. You can use said Engrams to Focus the weapon, giving you a better shot at securing your god roll. Take a look at our Gambit Ranks guide for information on level up requirements.

PVP – Breakneck god roll

Breakneck has always been a popular Auto Rifle and its new line-up of perks makes it a viable option for PVP players. There’s enough perk variety with this gun that if the following roll isn’t your personal god roll, then you’re bound to find something that suits your playstyle. For this, we’re focusing on Range, Handling, and upping its rate of fire to make it unbearable to fight against.

Breakneck - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (+20 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (During sustained fire: gradually, greatly increases accuracy and adds up to +10 Stability. Takes 0.6 seconds to maximize effect) Perk 2 Onslaught (Final blows with this weapon increase its rate of fire) Origin Trait Gun and Run (Rapidly defeating targets with this weapon grants bonus sprint speed. Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets grant this bonus quicker) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Arrowhead Brake and Ricochet Rounds work in unison to improve four areas of the gun: Recoil Direction, Handling, Range, and Stability. This will keep the bounce completely vertical while giving you a better ADS speed, a competitive edge at greater distances, and keep it from kicking too much.

For the main perks, Dynamic Sway Reduction is just a great all around option that helps keep Auto Rifles on-target. This is especially important if you want to use the new perk on offer this season: Onslaught. This perk increases the rate of fire after a defeat, which is useful given Breakneck is a 450 RPM weapon.

There are some other great perk options on the gun including Eye of the Storm, Under Pressure, and Pugilist in the first column. The last column is home to winners like Attrition Orbs (dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power), Tap the Trigger, and Moving Target.

Round off this PVP god roll with a Range Masterwork and Targeting Adjuster for better aim assistance. You might also like Quick Access Sling or whatever mod you find most useful to you when fighting in the Crucible.

PVE – Breakneck god roll

Much like above, a Breakneck god roll for PVE is a delightful thing to use. This gun has plenty of perks, but there is a combo I simply cannot look past whenever it’s available.

Breakneck - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (+20 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Origin Trait Gun and Run (Rapidly defeating targets with this weapon grants bonus sprint speed. Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets grant this bonus quicker) Masterwork Rnage (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec

Arrowhead Brake is just a great perk to have on the Barrel. It straightens the recoil and helps with the feel of the weapon. However, if you’re more worried about Stability, go for Fluted Barrel. The Magazine is dealer’s choice, but High-Caliber Rounds does wonders at staggering low-tier foes.

As I mentioned above, whenever possible, I try to get Subsistence and Demolitionist. This combo ensures you rarely have to reload and you get grenade energy. Grenades remain one of the most powerful tools in the game, so getting one back faster is always going to win out.

If you want something a little different, you might like to consider Onslaught for the sheer joy of a new perk, Attrition Orbs for the Orb of Power generation, and even Kinetic Tremors as it’s quite potent when it comes to add-clear.

Finish this PVE god roll off with a Range Masterwork and a Minor Spec mod. If you’d rather have more bullets in the mag, throw on Backup Mag instead.

A Breakneck god roll is going to be worth chasing in Destiny 2. With so many perks in the pool, acquiring the right one for you will take a bit of luck, but at least there’s definitely going to be one that resonates with your playstyle. Find more god roll recommendations on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.