ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 396 Join the Stevetendo show for more Super Mario RPG!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping right back into the timeless classic that is Super Mario RPG. During the last Mario RPG episode, we saved the Mushroom Kingdom and found a piece of the Star Road in the process. We also made our way to Rose Town and were introduced to a certain wooden doll. Tonight, we’ll make our way into the Forest Maze and try to stop whoever is shooting all those arrows into Rose Town.

After we cleanse the Forest Maze we’ll make our way to Yo’ster Isle, the home of the Yoshi’s as well as the Pipe Vault. After some tropical fun, it’s a quick trip to Moleville, the home of the third star piece. Will we be able to get the third star piece back and find out what happened to Princess Peach? Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, work out of that Thanksgiving hangover with the Stevetendo show!

Welcome to the lovely Rose Town but something is a miss.

©Nintendo/Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting soon. Super Mario Bros. Wonder came to a close last week so we'll have something new taking its place!

Thanksgiving was last week and I'd like to say again how thankful I am for all the fans of the Stevetendo show. This month will be the four-hundredth episode of the show and I don't think we'd still be going if it wasn't for great fans and viewers of the show. Let's keep it going and make it to five hundred episodes!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ended its Stevetendo show run last week and Detective Pikachu Returns is close to ending as well. That shouldn’t stop you from suggesting new games to play on the show since you never know what Nintendo will add to their Nintendo Switch Online service. Jet Force Gemini is getting added to the service soon so expect to see a playthrough soon!